Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Announces 119% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2022, Expansion of Pro Forma Gross Margin to 53%

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, today announced its financial results for the full year 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 119% to $18.2 million in 2022 from 2021 revenues of $ 8.3 million

Revenues on pro-forma basis of $28.1 million in 2022

Gross margin of 47% in 2022, compared to a gross margin of 33% in 2021

Pro forma gross margin of 53% in 2022

Net loss of ($55.3 million) in 2022 compared to net loss of ($4.5 million) in 2021 and pro forma net loss of ($54.9 million) in 2022, partially due to the Company's annual valuation testing of its goodwill and intangible asset fair market values,

Adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($7.8 million) in 2022 compared to an adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($2.3 million) in 2021 and pro forma adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($7.3 million) in 2022

Cash and equivalent as of December 31, 2022, of $5.7 million compared to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2021

Total assets of $91.3 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $17.6 million as of December 31, 2021

Intangible assets of $16.1 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2021 as a result of the acquisitions completed this year

Goodwill of $31.7 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $1.3 million as of December 31, 2021 as a result of the acquisitions completed this year

$36.5 million in derivative liabilities as of December 31, 2022 due to $12.5 million in contingent consideration and $24.0 million in options



2022 Student and Partner Growth Highlights

The Company exceeded its growth targets for students and partners:

Students and users growth of 58%, from 2.8 million students at the end of 2021 to 4.5 million students and users at the end of 2022, representing an average daily growth of 4,452 new students and users per day

Paying students and users growth of 137%, from 72,422 students and users at the end of 2021 to 171,919 paying students and users at the end of 2022, representing an average daily growth of 272 new paying students and users per day

Partner growth of 29% from 11,414 at the end of 2021 to 14,760 at the end of 2022



Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented: "Genius Group has had a transformative year since its IPO in April 2022. We completed the acquisitions of 5 companies, grew at a significantly faster rate than the Edtech industry1, signed strategic partnerships and established an experienced leadership team to drive the growth of Genius Group and its subsidiaries. We plan to continue on this growth trajectory in 2023 as we attract new free and paying students, sign new partnerships, further integrate our past acquisitions and pursue our acquisition strategy."

2022 Strategic and Operational Highlights

IPO of Genius Group on the NYSE American in April 2022

Appointment of experienced leadership team and Board members including Erez Simha, Rav Karwal, Tim Murphy and Richard Berman

Entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement for the sale of $18.1 million principal amount of Senior Secured Convertible Notes in a private placement with an institutional investor for a purchase price of $17 million

Completed the acquisitions of Education Angels, Property Investors Network Ltd, E-Square Education Enterprises (Pty) Ltd, the University of Antelope Valley Inc and Revealed Films Inc

Continued growth of GeniusU edtech platform with students in 200 countries

Expanded entrepreneur education offering from entrepreneurs and investors to a lifelong learning pathway from early age to 100 years old

Launched Entrepreneur Campus and Investor Campus, with Global Summits featuring New York Times Bestselling Authors and Social Media Thought Leaders.



Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

Share repurchase and share consolidation resolutions approved during the Extraordinary General Meeting held in February 2023

Issued a $10 per share digital discount coupon to Genius Group shareholders in partnership with Upstream Exchange

Genius Group dual listing on Upstream in April 2023

Board and shareholder approval, pending NYSE approval for a $37 million spin-off of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd (based on its current share price), scheduled for Q3 2023

Launch of 2023 Prospectus featuring personalized, lifelong learning pathway in entrepreneur education

Launch of California Business School at UAV and partnership with Swiss School of Business and Management, delivering MBA and DBA courses with access to Genius Group's Global Entrepreneur Program, featuring New York Times Bestselling Authors in leadership, marketing, technology and entrepreneurship

Continued student and partner growth on GeniusU platform, with launch of AI-based Partner Portal and Genie AI, powered by GPT4

Increased management focus on larger strategic acquisitions as a key growth strategy

Financial Guidance

Genius Group maintains its 2023 financial guidance as we will accelerate the integration of our acquired companies and expect growing operating leverage driven by top line synergies from our EdTech platform and the digitization of our portfolio of products. We believe this will allow Genius Group to accelerate organic growth and provide a clear path to positive EBITDA in 2023.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has a group user base of 4.5 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/ .

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in US Dollars)

For the year ended December 31, Note 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,720,569 $ 1,784,938 Restricted cash 2 11,108,816 - Accounts receivable, net 2 4,856,637 1,018,003 Other Receivables 5 120,304 66,000 Due from related parties 6 351,357 44,245 Inventories 7 1,001,977 92,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8 1,090,787 3,490,446 Total Current Assets 24,250,447 6,496,162 Property and equipment, net 9 563,131 6,776,116 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10 12,573,710 1,077,241 Investments at fair value 11 29,071 29,069 Goodwill 12 31,688,887 1,320,100 Intangible assets, net 13 16,107,293 1,394,969 Other receivables 5 732,716 - Due from related parties 6 5,288,264 - Other non-current assets 15 26,108 501,750 Total Assets $ 91,259,627 $ 17,595,407 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,672,306 $ 1,078,381 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16 3,809,540 2,064,302 Deferred revenue 17 6,391,993 2,561,912 Income tax payable 2 355,023 - Due to related parties 19 2,932,090 425,551 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 10 1,590,538 436,271 Loans payable - current portion 18 334,391 65,415 Convertible debt obligations - current portion 20 5,752,328 507,765 Short term debt 20 539,245 - Total Current Liabilities 23,377,454 7,139,597 Due to related parties 19 1,729 - Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 10 11,394,337 894,589 Loans payable - non-current portion 18 428,025 85,858 Convertible debt obligations - non-current portion 20 2,223,523 766,245 Deferred tax liability 14 3,391,129 723,122 Derivative liabilities 21 36,488,594 - Total Liabilities 77,304,791 $ 9,609,411 Stockholders' Equity Contributed capital 22 110,534,000 50,924,276 Subscriptions receivable 22 (1,900,857 ) (1,900,857 ) Reserves (32,933,714 ) (31,888,638 ) Accumulated deficit (68,539,210 ) (13,493,684 ) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd 7,160,219 3,641,097 Non-controlling interest 6,794,617 4,344,899 Total Stockholders' Equity 13,954,836 7,985,996 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 91,259,627 $ 17,595,407

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements and are disclosed in the 20F filing.





GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in US Dollars)

For the year ended December 31, Note 2022 2021

As restated (1) Revenue 23 $ 18,193,616 $ 8,294,804 Cost of revenue 2 (9,554,327 ) (5,537,346 ) Gross profit 8,639,289 2,757,458 Operating (Expenses) Income General and administrative 25 (21,073,794 ) (7,211,204 ) Depreciation and amortization 9 (1,182,413 ) (38,864 ) Other operating income 24 144,396 490,300 Impairment loss 9,12,13 (28,246,010 ) - (Loss) gains from foreign currency transactions 2 135,625 (166,174 ) Total operating expenses (50,222,196 ) (6,925,942 ) Loss from Operations (41,582,907 ) (4,168,484 ) Other Expense Other Income 24 418,437 - Revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities 21 (13,838,197 ) - Interest expense, net 26 (1,312,476 ) (449,566 ) Total Other Expense (14,732,236 ) (449,566 ) Loss Before Income Tax (56,315,143 ) (4,618,050 ) Income Tax Benefit 27 1,063,596 128,852 Net Loss (55,251,547 ) (4,489,198 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation 2 (1,045,076 ) 230,081 Total Comprehensive Loss $ (56,296,623 ) $ (4,259,117 ) Net Loss is attributed to: 28 Owners of Genius Group Ltd (55,045,526 ) (4,315,239 ) Non-controlling interest (206,021 ) (173,959 ) Net Loss (55,251,547 ) (4,489,198 ) Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to: Owners of Genius Group Ltd (56,090,602 ) (4,085,158 ) Non-controlling interest (206,021 ) (173,959 ) Total Comprehensive Loss $ (56,296,623 ) $ (4,259,117 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.44 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic, and diluted 22,634,366 16,155,812 Number of shares outstanding, basic, and diluted 27,705,227 16,155,812

1) Restatement details in 20F filing.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements and are disclosed in the 20F filing.





GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in US Dollars)

For the year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (55,251,547 ) $ (4,489,198 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,308,784 293,837 Depreciation and amortization 2,350,640 1,574,913 Amortization of tax liability (1,284,166 ) 105,650 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange transactions (135,625 ) 166,174 Provision for doubtful accounts (1,509,486 ) (39,108 ) Impairment loss 28,246,010 - Revaluation adjustment on contingent liabilities 13,838,197 - Amortization of debt discount - 140,837 Interest expense on lease liabilities 491,336 131,291 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,161,349 (30,554 ) Other receivable (19,138 ) (66,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,489,459 (1,927,176 ) Inventory (545,449 ) 20,013 Accounts payable (107,372 ) 256,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 751,442 254,080 Deferred revenue 996,324 1,015,200 Deferred tax liability 220,570 (257,953 ) Income tax payable (237,759 ) - Other non-current liabilities - (217,291 ) Total Adjustments 47,015,116 1,420,475 Net cash used in operations (8,236,431 ) (3,068,723 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Internally developed software (743,995 ) (804,314 ) Acquisitions (8,843,458 ) - Purchase of equipment (222,680 ) (77,797 ) Acquisition of intangible (279,356 ) - Net cash used in investing activities: (10,089,489 ) (882,111 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Amount due to/from related party, net (221,842 ) (154,345 ) Proceeds from derivative liability, net (250,000 ) - Advance received for share issuances 953,087 Proceeds from IPO, net 17,308,453 - Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs 4,184,964 - Proceeds from equity issuances 2,701,215 3,127,442 Issuance from convertible debt (509,311 ) - Lease liabilities (957,430 ) (758,522 ) Proceeds from Loan 972,593 - Repayment of Loan (1,285,181 ) (71,967 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,943,461 3,095,695 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the year 3,617,541 (855,139 ) Foreign exchange impact on cash 318,090 366,926 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,784,938 2,273,151 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE YEAR $ 5,720,569 $ 1,784,938 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 847,520 $ 202,176 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Fair value of shares issued in satisfaction of a liability $ 350,000 $ - Fair value of shares issued for the acquisition of entities $ 35,098,001 $ - Fair value of shares issued for conversion of convertible notes $ 7,829,607 $ 293,837

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements and are disclosed in the 20F filing.

Pro Forma Financials

The following tables set forth summary combined pro forma financial data and audited summary consolidated financial data for the periods and as of the dates indicated. The summary combined unaudited pro forma financial data below includes the consolidated financials of all companies in the Genius Group, including the Pre-IPO Group and the Acquisitions as if they were operating as one group in the periods indicated. The pro forma financials for 2022 include the audited financial data of the Pre-IPO Group and Acquisitions from the audited financials and the unaudited financial data of the Acquisitions.

The summary income data for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the summary balance sheet data as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 for the Group are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in this Annual Report. Our audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in U.S. dollars and in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Genius Group is made up of nine companies (taking into account the Acquisitions) that have varying financial performance. For this reason, you should read the summary combined pro forma financial data in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes beginning on page F-1 of this Annual Report, and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Our historical results do not necessarily indicate our expected results for any future periods.

Genius Group Group Pro forma Audited Financials Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Sales 28,129 18,194 8,295 Cost of goods sold (13,328 ) (9,555 ) (5,537 ) Gross profit 14,801 8,639 2,757 Other Operating Income 280 280 324 Operating Expenses (57,013 ) (50,502 ) (7,250 ) Operating Loss (41,932 ) (41,583 ) (4,168 ) Other income 1,172 419 0 Other Expense (15,207 ) (15,151 ) (450 ) Net Loss Before Tax (55,967 ) (56,315 ) (4,618 ) Tax Benefits 1,064 1,064 129 Net Loss After Tax (54,903 ) (55,252 ) (4,489 ) Other Comprehensive Loss (1,045 ) (1,045 ) 230 Total Loss (55,948 ) (56,297 ) (4,259 ) Net income per share, basic and diluted (2.43 ) (2.44 ) (0.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 22,634,366 22,634,366 16,155,812

Genius Group Group Pro forma Audited Financials Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 24,251 24,251 6,496 Total non-current assets 67,009 67,009 11,099 Total Assets 91,260 91,260 17,595 Total current liabilities 23,378 23,378 7,140 Total non-current liabilities 53,927 53,927 2,469 Total Liabilities 77,305 77,305 9,609 Total Stockholders' Equity 13,955 13,955 7,986 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 91,260 91,260 17,595





Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this Annual Report because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Non-IFRS financial measures are not a substitute for IFRS financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss for the period plus income taxes plus/ minus net finance result plus depreciation and amortization plus/minus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision. Share-based compensation expenses and bad debt provision are included in General and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Genius Group Group Pro forma Audited Financials Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Net Loss (54,903 ) (55,252 ) (4,489 ) Tax Benefits (1,064 ) (1,064 ) (129 ) Interest Expense, net 1,325 1,312 450 Depreciation and Amortization 2,453 2,351 1,575 Impairment 28,246 28,246 - Revaluation Adjustment of Contingent Liabilities 13,838 13,838 - Stock Based Compensation 1,309 1,309 294 Bad Debt Provision 1,529 1,509 (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA (7,267 ) (7,750 ) (2,338 )





Key Business Metrics

We monitor the key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business and growth trends, set growth targets and budgets, and measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts. These key business metrics and Non-IFRS financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, are not a substitute for IFRS financial measures, and may differ from similarly titled metrics or measures presented by other companies. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Business Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for detailed descriptions of the measures and metrics.

Education segment - Genius Group (including Acquisitions)

Key Business Metrics -

Education Segment

Pro Forma Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Number of students and users 4,450,852 2,825,628 Number of Free Students and users 4,278,933 2,768,530 Number of Paying Students and users 171,919 72,422 Number of Partners 14,760 11,414 Number of countries of operation 191 191 Marketing Spend 1,994,331 1,139,928 Education Revenue 23,469,609 25,468,253 Revenue from New Paying Students 10,164,848 7,377,236 New Students 1,640,698 890,328 New Paying Students 19,681 10,425 Conversion rate 1.20 % 1.17 % Average Acquisition Cost per New Paying Student 101 109 Average Annual Revenue per New Paying Student 516 707 Net Income (Loss) margin (172.07 )% (4.56 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (11.76 )% 4.10 %

Campus segment - Entrepreneur Resorts

Key Business Metrics -

Campus Segment

Pro Forma Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue 4,638,122 3,100,750 No of Locations 6 6 No of Seats/Rooms 367 367 Utilization 33 % 28 % Total Orders 136,204 96,390 Revenue Per Order 34 32





