Coffman Engineers, Inc.: RGD Acoustics, Inc. Will Join Coffman Engineers

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that acoustical consulting firm RGD Acoustics, Inc. (RGD) has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement in July 2023. When the agreement is finalized, Coffman will welcome RGD's owners and staff members to the company. RGD expands Coffman's acoustical service offerings and resources, and this transition provides continuity for RGD's clients and employees.

RGD Acoustics and Coffman Engineers Leadership

RGD owners Alan Rosen, Harold Goldberg, PE, and Timothy Der will join Coffman as principal advisors. The addition of RGD expands Coffman's Bay Area acoustical group from two to six employees. RGD offers specialized acoustical consulting and design services, completing hundreds of projects in the Bay Area and throughout California.

"Tim, Harold, and I have enjoyed the success of our partnership for the past 20 years and it was time to look at what was next for us. Over the past four years, we've gotten to know the staff and leadership of Coffman and were encouraged to see our values and goals for business align. We are excited to continue serving our clients with more resources and capabilities," said Alan Rosen, RGD Principal.

RGD and Coffman have an ongoing working partnership that provides a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees. With overlapping clients and market sectors in healthcare, education, and housing, Coffman looks forward to RGD expanding their capabilities in areas such as performing arts centers and specialized spaces where quality room acoustics are essential for proper function.

"Alan, Harold, and Tim are respected individuals in the industry and have built a successful firm. We are honored that they chose Coffman for their next chapter. As we expand acoustical services at Coffman, adding RGD is an advantage for our clients. We look forward to learning from RGD and growing together," said Brian Salyers, PE, Bay Area General Manager.

After the agreement is finalized, RGD, as Coffman Engineers, will continue to support clients and honor their project commitments with the same staff and quality. RGD will maintain operations from its San Rafael office while integrating into the Oakland office.

See the accompanying Fact Sheet and Coffman's website for more information: https://www.coffman.com/news/rgd-acoustics-joins-coffman-engineers/.

About RGD Acoustics, Inc.

RGD Acoustics was established in 2003. The team at RGD Acoustics has experience in theoretical and practical aspects of acoustical design. Services include evaluating projects and recommending design solutions to address a number of key issues including exterior noise transmission, room-to-room noise insulation, interior room acoustics, and mechanical equipment noise and vibration. RGD has completed hundreds of projects involving hospitals, schools, residential housing, civic buildings, and laboratories where quality acoustics are essential.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, high-touch services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 715 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

