Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data May 2023

In May 2023, Icelandair's passengers were 366 thousand, compared to 316 thousand in May last year, an increase of 16%. Capacity in May was 11% higher than last year.
Passengers on international flights were 343 thousand, compared to 291 thousand in May 2022, an increase of 18%. Thereof 41% were travelling to Iceland, 16% from Iceland and 42% were via passengers. On-time performance on international flights was 75%. On-time performance in May was impacted by unusual weather disruptions in Iceland. The load factor on international flights was 80.7%, an increase of 6.6 ppt year-on-year.
Passengers on domestic flights were 23 thousand, compared to 26 thousand in May last year. The load factor on domestic flights was 76.6% and on-time performance was 85%, improving significantly year on year. Capacity in the domestic network decreased between years in May, mainly due to weather related disruptions.
Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 34% driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of two wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 26%.
|Route Network
|May 23
|May 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|366,129
|316,499
|16%
|1,326,291
|980,391
|35%
|Load Factor
|80.7%
|74.2%
|6.5 ppt
|79.8%
|71.5%
|8.3 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|1,350.1
|1,217.1
|11%
|4,714.2
|3,782.7
|25%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|1,089.4
|902.5
|21%
|3,761.5
|2,705.7
|39%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|May 23
|May 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|141,051
|115,298
|22%
|532,986
|413,040
|29%
|From market (passengers)
|56,192
|51,023
|10%
|246,231
|190,282
|29%
|Via market (passengers)
|145,777
|124,203
|17%
|438,770
|277,538
|58%
|Number of Passengers
|343,020
|290,524
|18%
|1,217,986
|880,860
|38%
|Load Factor
|80.7%
|74.1%
|6.6 ppt
|79.8%
|71.5%
|8.4 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|1,341.4
|1,207.7
|11%
|4,673.2
|3,747.4
|25%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|1,082.7
|895.0
|21%
|3,730.1
|2,677.6
|39%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,156
|3,108
|2%
|3,028
|3,051
|-1%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|74.7%
|79.7%
|-5.1 ppt
|76.7%
|77.3%
|-0.5 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|May 23
|May 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|23,109
|25,975
|-11%
|108,304
|99,531
|9%
|Load Factor
|76.6%
|79.9%
|-3.3 ppt
|76.3%
|79.8%
|-3.5 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|8.8
|9.4
|-6%
|41.1
|35.2
|17%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|85%
|79%
|6.4 ppt
|84%
|71%
|13.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|May 23
|May 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,349
|1,072
|26%
|6,274
|5,733
|9%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000)
|15,533
|11,564
|34%
|73,502
|58,854
|25%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|May 23
|May 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|88,751
|85,227
|4%
|338,211
|282,621
|20%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.76
|0.81
|-6%
|0.77
|0.85
|-9%
