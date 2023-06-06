Disclosure in accordance with the AMF recommendations

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners SA (the "Company") (Paris:ANTIN) held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting today in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alain Rauscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO (the "Meeting

The quorum reached 96.79%.

The Meeting adopted all 26 proposed resolutions, and in particular:

approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022;

decided on the distribution of an amount of €0.42 per share. Given the interim payment of €0.14 per share made on 15 November 2022, the balance of the distribution, i.e., €0.28 per share, will be paid on 12 June 2023 (ex-date: 8 June 2023);

renewed, for a period of two years, the terms of office of Mrs. Lynne Shamwana and Mrs. Dagmar Valcarcel. The Board of Directors is thus composed of 7 members, very largely independent (57% of independent Directors) with 3 women (43% of the Board) and 5 Directors with foreign nationalities;

approved the 2023 compensation policy for the Chairman and CEO, the Vice-Chairman and Deputy CEO and the independent Directors, as well as the various components of the 2022 compensation of the corporate officers;

approved the renewal of the financial authorisations granted by previous shareholders' meetings.

The Board of Directors met after the Meeting and decided in particular:

the re-appointment of Mrs. Lynne Shamwana as member and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee, and Mrs. Dagmar Valcarcel as member and Chairwoman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, member and Chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee and member of the Audit Committee;

to continue the liquidity agreement with BNP Paribas Exane following to the renewal of the previous share repurchase programme.

Mr. Alain Rauscher invited the shareholders to the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 13 June 2024.

The results of the votes are available on the Company's website www.shareholders.antin-ip.com, section "Shareholders' Meetings

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005904/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14