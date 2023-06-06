Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 1, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a final order approving the Company's previously announced Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") involving HighGold and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Onyx Gold Corp. ("Onyx Gold"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated May 24, 2023, March 17, 2023 and February 22, 2023.

The Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about June 6, 2023, subject to, among other things, HighGold obtaining final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Arrangement and other conditions customary in transactions of this nature. As a reminder, those HighGold shareholders as of the effective date (on or about June 6, 2023) will receive one (1) share of Onyx Gold for every four (4) shares of HighGold.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold-Zinc-Copper Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls one of the largest junior gold miner land positions in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp. This includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Timmins South properties. HighGold also has 100% ownership of a group of properties in Yukon's emerging new Selwyn Basin Reduced Intrusive Related Gold district. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

