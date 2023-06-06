Net Positive Agency: Intelligent Relations Appoints Tech Industry Expert Paula Phelan as New COO to Propel PR Innovation

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Intelligent Relations, a leading AI startup bringing new technologies to the public relations industry, is announcing the appointment of Paula Phelan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paula brings a wealth of experience and a visionary mindset to the company, further strengthening its position as a trailblazer in AI-fueled PR.

With a reliable track record spanning over three decades, Paula has consistently driven innovation and successfully introduced disruptive technologies to market. Her expertise in cybersecurity, quantum computing, 5G, AI, and machine learning has made her a well-known figure in the Silicon Valley business community.

As the founder and CEO of Nadel Phelan, a trusted PR agency, Paula has an unparalleled understanding of the PR landscape. Recognizing the immense potential of AI and automation paired with human expertise in public relations, Paula decided to join Intelligent Relations, an organization at the forefront of reshaping the PR industry with technology. In her new role as COO, Paula will spearhead the company's operations, drive strategic initiatives, and help clients get the full benefits of Intelligent Relations AI-assisted PR platform. Her leadership, coupled with her passion for innovation, will be instrumental in accelerating Intelligent Relations' growth.

"I am honored to join the remarkable team at Intelligent Relations," said Paula. "I believe that by leveraging advanced technologies, we can revolutionize the way PR is conducted, enabling PR and marketing professionals to focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Intelligent Relations has gained significant recognition for its innovative AI platform, Preston, which is offered as a managed service to startups and other growing businesses looking for an efficient, cost-effective, and data-driven approach to PR. With Paula's addition to the leadership team, the company is poised to expand its offerings and accelerate its impact on the PR landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome Paula Phelan as our new COO," said Rob Shavell, Co-Founder and Chairman of Intelligent Relations. "Her vast experience, deep industry knowledge, and strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision for transforming the PR industry through AI paired with human expertise. Paula's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results for our clients, and shape the future of AI-assisted PR."

Paula's appointment as COO at Intelligent Relations represents a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. With her forward-thinking leadership, extensive industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Intelligent Relations is well-positioned to disrupt the PR industry and empower businesses to achieve media success.

Intelligent Relations was established in 2020 by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs who recognized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence within the communications sector. Leveraging extensive expertise in MarTech, data science, and public relations, Intelligent Relations has embarked on a mission to shape the future of PR, evolving the way growing businesses connect with journalists and amplify their brand stories.

Carolina Calkins

carolina@intelligentrelations.com

