Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Exclusive Research Report on Worldwide Data Center Market by Arizton - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the worldwide data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028.

North America and Western Europe are among the mature and developed markets in data center development. APAC countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and others are among the advanced market with the presence of all the global data center operators. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and others are witnessing growth in terms of development from several new operators entering the data center market.

Hyperscalers such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services are actively involved in expanding their presence in existing locations across the U.S. and are expanding to other countries apart for the United States. The Nordics region is also among the preferred locations by the hyperscalers to develop data center facilities owing to the free cooling solutions, availability of renewable energy, district heating systems, and others. Some major colocation operators involved in the investment in 2022 include Equinix, Digital Realty, QTS Realty Trust, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, CyrusOne, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AirTrunk, GDS Services, and VNET Group.

Worldwide Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Investment (2028) USD 289.66 Billion Market Investment (2022) USD 215.73 Billion CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028) 5.03 % Market Size - Area (2028) 58.15 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 9,778.6 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Market Dynamics · Growth in Submarine & Inland Connectivity · Increased M&As & Joint Ventures · Data Center Investments Fueled by Big Data & IoT · Government Support for Data Center Investments · Increased Demand for Cloud-based Services



Key Highlights

In 2022, the global data center market witnessed investments of over $215.73 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.

Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.

Data Centers Embrace Liquid Cooling for AI & ML Workloads

Rapid Surge in Liquid Cooling Adoption as Data Centers Cater to Demands of AI & ML Workloads. Superior Efficiency and Cooling Solutions Vital for Data Centers Handling AI & ML Workloads, Fueling Growth of Liquid Cooling Technology. Meta (Facebook) Puts Expansion Projects on Hold to Develop AI-Optimized Data Center Designs, Highlighting Importance of Advanced Cooling Technologies. Two-Phase Immersion Cooling and Direct-to-Chip Solutions Gain Traction as Data Centers Address Heat Challenges from AI & ML Workloads.

Tax Incentives Drive Data Center Market Growth, with the U.S. and India Leading the Way

Data Center Market Growth Fueled by Tax Incentives as Countries Compete for Operators. The U.S. Dominates Data Center Market with Tax Incentives, India Emerges as a Strong Competitor. Tax Incentive Strategies Propel Data Center Market Expansion in the U.S. and India. States in the U.S. and India Offer Lucrative Tax Incentives to Attract Data Center Investments. India's Data Center Market Rises with Tax Incentive Policies, Following the U.S. Trend. Tax Incentive Initiatives Boost Data Center Market in the U.S. and Key Indian States. The U.S. and Indian States Roll Out Tax Incentives to Foster Data Center Investments.

Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions

Supply chain disruptions are a major challenge faced by data center developers recently. With the onset of COVID-19, supply chain disruptions increased, leading to a shortage of infrastructure such as power equipment, cooling infrastructure, chips, and other infrastructure. Also, political instability and disturbances between Russia and Ukraine led to a price hike in energy and fuel costs. One of the major shortages faced by operators was chip shortage, which led to a decline in the manufacturing of several infrastructures.

Key Investors & Investments

In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS.

Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads.

Hyperscale providers continuously expand. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK to build and operate data centers.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Colombia



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Switzerland



Portugal



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Norway



Sweden



Denmark



Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other CEE Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Oman



Kuwait



Qatar



Bahrain



Jordan



Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asia Countries

