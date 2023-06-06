Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Whatcom Capital II Corp. (TSXV: WAT.P) ("Whatcom" or the "Company") announces the termination of the business combination agreement with Terrazero Technologies Inc. ("TZ") and 1396032 B.C. Ltd. dated February 1, 2023 ("Definitive Agreement"), with respect to the Corporation's proposed "Qualifying Transaction", as defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction was to be completed by May 31, 2023, subject to certain prior conditions being met. The Company wishes TZ all the best with its business.

The Company will recommence its identification and evaluation of other prospective business opportunities in order to complete a Qualifying Transaction.

The common shares of the Company are currently halted from trading on the Exchange but are expected to resume trading in the coming days.

