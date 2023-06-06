DJ CoinMarketCap Web3 Conference 'Catalyst' Early-Bird Registration Now Open

Chainwire CoinMarketCap Web3 Conference 'Catalyst' Early-Bird Registration Now Open 06-Jun-2023 / 18:29 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, England, 06/06/2023

CoinMarketCap's flagship Web3 conference "Catalyst" has opened early-bird registration. The conference will take place at the (Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal), on February 21st 22nd, 2024. Catalyst will bring together the world's brightest minds in technology, art, philosophy, and finance to reimagine the future of Web3.

The Conference, originally scheduled for October 2023, has been changed to February 2024. This decision was made following careful consideration by the event organizers. With an already congested European conference calendar in Q4 2023, CoinMarketCap's Catalyst conference will provide more value to attendees, speakers and the industry at large with its new date.

Tickets are limited for this exclusive gathering and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through the Catalyst website. Payment for the tickets can be made with fiat.

With the European crypto scene thriving, Lisbon serves as the perfect backdrop for this groundbreaking event. The Catalyst conference will provide a platform for innovative discussions and collaborations that will shape the industry's future. This is the ideal opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to come together, exchange ideas, and drive the next big breakthrough in the crypto world.

Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap, said that Catalyst would bring together experts "to collaborate and learn about upcoming trends, challenges, and opportunities." In alignment with the conference's title, Luton stated that "Catalyst is designed to spark new ideas and initiatives."

Conference attendees can expect a high-caliber event featuring some of the most prominent figures in the crypto and blockchain space. Tickets are available on the official Catalyst website. Attendees can follow upcoming announcements on CoinMarketCap's newsletter and social channels.

https://coinmarketcap.com/events/catalyst2024 Media Contact:

General Inquiries: events@coinmarketcap.com

Press Inquiries: events@coinmarketcap.com

Conference Website:

https://coinmarketcap.com/events/catalyst2024 About CoinMarketCap: CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1650953 06-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=8ed709bd5e8fc733b7d16457448a268a

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2023 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)