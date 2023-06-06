Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 20:24
Hard Rock International Kicks Off Pride Month with Special VIP Performance and Memorabilia Donation to Brand's Celebrated Collection with HALSEY

GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Took the Stage at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where Hard Rock Heals Foundation Presented a $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Hard Rock International hosted a private event with Halsey to celebrate the start of Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event featured an intimate performance by the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community as a queer artist themselves, alongside notable speakers and representation from LGBTQIA+ nonprofit partners. To commemorate the occasion, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, presented a $250,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International in support of their service to LGBTQIA+ communities.

Hard Rock International

Additionally, live during the event, Halsey donated several pieces of memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection of more than 87,000 pieces. Halsey's contribution now adds:

  • Custom white and orange pullover with two-piece bodysuit worn every night during Halsey's 2017-18 "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" World Tour, with stops in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.
  • Gibson J-45 Tobacco Burst acoustic guitar played by Halsey while performing "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" during January 26, 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live. At the VIP event on June 3, 2023, Halsey personally inscribed a thank you message to Hard Rock along with a drawing on the guitar.

WHEN: June 3, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane - 150 Old Park Lane, London W1K 1QZ

VISUALS: Halsey with String Ensemble intimate performance and live memorabilia donation at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane; two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts - Images can be found HERE.

Now available in stores and online at Rock Shops®, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 Pride will benefit Human Rights Campaign, Outright International, and local LGBTQIA+ charities.

For full details on Hard Rock International's 2023 Pride activations, partnerships, and support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please see here.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094508/HRH_EVENT_HALSEY_new.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-kicks-off-pride-month-with-special-vip-performance-and-memorabilia-donation-to-brands-celebrated-collection-with-halsey-301844101.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
