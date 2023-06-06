Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp.-le 6 juin/June 2023) --PlantFuel Life Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,629,910 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 6, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

PlantFuel Life Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 629 910 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 6 juin 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Tradin g on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : le 7 juin/June 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : le 8 juin/June 2023 Anticipated Payme nt Date/Dat e de Paiement Prévue : le 7 juin/June 2023 S y mb ol/ Symbole : FUEL NEW /NOUVEAU CUSIP : 72748Q 11 6 NE W/N OUVEA U ISIN : CA 72748Q 11 6 4 Old / Vieux CUS I P & ISIN : 72748Q207/C A72748Q2071

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com