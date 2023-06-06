Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 22:12
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essence Group Wins 2023 ESX Innovation Award for MyShield 1.5 Active Security Fog Solution

Leader in IoT solutions awarded best in category for Intrusion Systems for its latest iteration of the world's first LTE-M-enabled all-in-one intruder intervention and deterrence system

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced its enhancedMyShield 1.5 intruder intervention system has been awarded the 2023 ESX Innovation Award in the Intrusion Systems category. This marks the third consecutive year that an Essence security product has won an ESX Innovation Award.

Essence Group Wins 2023 ESX Innovation Award for MyShield 1.5 Active Security Fog Solution

MyShield 1.5 is the latest version of the world's first all-in-one standalone security fog-generating intruder intervention and deterrence system. The battery-operated standalone device features a range of updates and enhancements, including the capability to deploy multiple devices in one space. This maximizes the fog coverage area, allowing users to secure much larger areas, such as warehouses and production facilities. MyShield 1.5 supports multi-user management and control, and its newly improved communications and faster data transfer enable security service providers to scale installations according to customers' specific needs in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by ESX for our distinctive market-leading innovation," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Businesses and individuals alike deserve reliable, innovative security products that go beyond the reactive to offer proactive deterrence and intervention. By expanding from detection alone to immediate verification and intervention, MyShield continues to set a new standard for the security industry and bringing peace of mind to property owners around the world."

The ESX Innovation Awards recognize outstanding products and services that drive the electronic security and life safety industry forward. Award nominees include manufacturers and service providers that offer innovative solutions and tools to help dealers and monitoring professionals become more efficient and profitable.

"This recognition serves as an affirmation that Essence's technology is truly changing security for the better," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence Security, North America. "As an on-site first responder, MyShield is giving individuals the ability to proactively deter potential threats and have greater control to protect individuals and property alike."

Essence Group will showcase the latest MyShield 1.5 intruder intervention system at booth #812 at the ESX Innovation Awards Showcase.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 80 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094830/Essence_Group_ESX_Award.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

Essence Media Contact:
Mushkie Meyer
Headline Media
mushkie@headline.media
US: +19143364035

Essence Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essence-group-wins-2023-esx-innovation-award-for-myshield-1-5-active-security-fog-solution-301844190.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.