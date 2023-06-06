Grid Dynamics Expands Relationship with Google Cloud, Serving as Global Partner for Implementing Innovative Generative AI Solutions

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics will partner with Google to implement Google Cloud LLMs and Vertex AI solutions.

The expanded Grid Dynamics relationship with Google Cloud reflects the company's position as an industry leader in AI and enables the company to accelerate the development of innovative, industry-specific AI solutions for global enterprises.

The relationship with Google Cloud empowers the recently unveiled Grid Dynamics GigaCube growth strategy framework, which identifies strengthening its partner ecosystem to drive innovation as one of the keys to the company's long-term success.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to develop advanced generative AI capabilities and solutions. Grid Dynamics will partner with Google to develop and implement Google Cloud generative AI solutions for enterprises - a reflection of Grid Dynamics' position as an industry leader in AI. The newly expanded relationship with Google Cloud around generative AI underscores the key pillars of innovation and industry expansion central to Grid Dynamics' GigaCube 1 billion dollar growth strategy framework.

Grid Dynamics will leverage Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, which now includes generative AI capabilities, such as powerful foundational large language models (LLMs) and advanced image generation capabilities. As an end-to-end ML platform, Vertex AI can significantly accelerate generative AI projects, and the Industry-specific PaLM2 family of LLMs will greatly assist in developing innovative solutions across Financial Services & Insurance, Manufacturing, and Life Science/Pharma industries.

The Grid Dynamics generative AI practice and the company's R&D team at Grid Labs are developing industry-specific solutions and starter kits, bringing users new AI-powered features and experiences, and solving complex business challenges for global enterprises. This collaboration with Google Cloud around generative AI reflects the Grid Dynamics culture of engineering excellence and its commitment to innovation and growth.

"Generative AI is a groundbreaking technology with immense potential to revolutionize business functions, unlocking exponential benefits for enterprises that harness its power effectively. We believe in its disruptive force at Grid Dynamics and are committed to exploring practical applications across industries through our dedicated Grid Labs. With our deep investment in research and innovation, we are poised to lead the way in leveraging Generative AI for transformative growth", said Rahul Bindlish, VP of Strategic Business Development at Grid Dynamics. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Google, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence. This collaboration sets the stage for a transformative journey, enabling enterprises to reshape key business processes and create substantial value."

"We look forward to working closer with Grid Dynamics as they expand their use and application of Google Cloud's generative AI solutions," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "Together, we can help organizations become more AI-enabled securely and responsibly."

Generative AI can be applied to numerous cross-industry use cases, including customer service, knowledge and training assistant, data querying and summarization, data harmonization, code generation, and content creation, amongst many others. There's also an abundance of compelling, industry-specific use cases for generative AI, including product attribution, conversational product discovery, legacy code modernization, digital twin contextualization, and procurement contract analysis, to name a few. Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, Grid Dynamics will build various cross-industry and industry-specific, generative AI-powered capabilities and solutions. These new capabilities will be available to clients in 2023. Visit this page to learn more about the Grid Dynamics relationship with Google Cloud.

