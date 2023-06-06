LG Electronics USA: LG Introduces LG PRO Program for ESS Installers

Energy Storage Systems Installers Granted Exclusive Access to Business-Enhancing Tools

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / As Energy Storage Systems (ESS) like the innovative LG Electronics Home 8 grow in popularity, the ESS division of LG Electronics USA has launched the new LG PRO Program with exclusive benefits that help residential ESS installers power more possibilities for their business.

The new LG PRO Program offers independent ESS installers valuable tools to connect with home and business owners, including co-branded sales materials, images, videos and more. The program also provides installers with the opportunity to access know-how and best practices to install LG ESS through the LG | U Training Academy, featuring the opportunity to participate in online webinars and training videos, and attend in-person training sessions.

"ESS installers serve as the face of our brand to homeowners who are looking to better manage their energy usage, and in addition to an innovative LG product, the homeowners should also receive a high-quality installation," said Chris Ahn, Senior Vice President, LG Electronics USA. "The LG PRO Program provides our installers opportunities to grow their business as we bring dependable on-demand energy that assists home and business owners in achieving energy independence."

Upon enrolling in the LG PRO Program, installers will have access to a number of exclusive benefits:

LG PRO Welcome Kit, including welcome letter, onboarding checklist and branded swag,

LG | U Training Academy webinars, videos and in-person training sessions, leading to a certificate of completion, CE credits, and LG PRO badge,

Added exposure in the LG Pro Installer directory with lead generation notifications,

Access to customizable LG marketing collateral in the LG Pro Portal, featuring co-branded materials, images, videos and more,

Discounts in the LG Promo Store, LG Partner Mall and through LG's Printing Partner, and

Exclusive communication of relevant ESS information, updates, product news, downloads and more delivered via email and webinars.

Installers who want to boost their business with innovative solutions from a trusted brand can register at https://ess.lgpropartners.com .

About LG Electronics USA

The LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems business, based in Alpharetta, Ga., represents a fast-growing new area for LG in the United States, leveraging the company's renewable energy expertise to unlock value for customers?and plug into the new era of sustainability. Headquartered in?Englewood Cliffs, N.J.,?LG Electronics?USA Inc.?is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a?$68 billion?global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In?the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning and energy systems, and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR®?Partner of the Year.? www.LG.com .

