Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 6 juin/June 2023)--Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (the "Issuer") was halted on May 25, 2022, following the announcement of a business combination agreement between Kings Entertainment and Sports Venture Holdings Inc. which would have been a Fundamental Change pursuant to CSE Policy 8. The Issuer has subsequently announced the termination of the agreement.

The issuer will resume trading on June 7, 2023.

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (l'« émetteur ») a été interrompu le 25 mai 2022 , à la suite de l'annonce d'un accord de regroupement d'entreprises entre Kings Entertainment et Sports Venture Holdings Inc. qui aurait constitué un changement fondamental conformément à la politique 8 du CSE. L'émetteur a par la suite a annoncé la résiliation de l'accord.

L'émetteur a par la suite annoncé la résiliation de l'accord. L'émetteur reprendra ses activités le 7 juin 2023.

Issuer/ Emetteur : Kings Entertainment Group Inc. Symbol/symbole : JKPT Effective Date/ Date effective: Le 7 juin/June 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com