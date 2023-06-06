Seraph 100 Featured as Primary Therapy for Extracorporeal Blood Purification

ExThera Medical, a healthcare company that has developed and commercialized a unique extracorporeal blood filtration medical device, participated in the annual International Conference on Extracorporeal Organ Support. Throughout the conference, the Seraph® 100 MicroBind® Affinity Blood Filter was featured as a therapy with established clinical utility for broad bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogen removal, with academic faculty presentations highlighting published data and successful patient treatments therein.

The Seraph 100 has demonstrated both clinical safety and efficacy with our patients, and it was wonderful to hear that other hospitals in Europe share the same experience," said Vedran Premužic, M.D., and Presiding Conference President. "Pathogen adsorption meets a significant unmet need in the field of extracorporeal blood purification, and we look forward to further use within our ASTREA clinical study."

We have treated septic vascular or endovascular graft infection (VEGI) patients requiring surgery with tremendous success, and we were pleased to share our results. There is a lot of potential for the Seraph 100 to prove itself in rigorous clinical trials," said Thomas Rimmele, MD, and conference faculty.

Additional presentations featured during the May 4-6 conference focused on the clinical efficacy and implementation of Seraph 100 for the purpose of treating critically ill patients suffering from bloodstream infections.

About ExThera Medical Corporation

ExThera Medical Corporation develops and commercializes extracorporeal blood filtration devices, including the Seraph® 100 Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter for removing a broad range of pathogens from the bloodstream of patients. Seraph can be used in hospitals, clinics, or field hospitals to address nosocomial and community-acquired infections as well as those caused by battlefield wounds and pandemics. ExThera Medical's extracorporeal products have demonstrated life-saving capabilities in a wide range of critically ill patients suffering from sepsis, COVID-19, and other severe infections. With a growing body of outcome and health economic evidence from independent clinical studies, success in the DARPA Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program, and from successful clinical use in the US, the EU, and the Middle East, the company is well positioned to serve healthcare professionals and patients alike. The Seraph 100® attained CE mark and is commercially available in the EU. The Seraph 100 has FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for treatment of COVID-19 in the USA.

About Seraph 100

As a patient's blood flows through the Seraph 100 filter, it passes over beads with receptors that mimic the receptors on human cells that pathogens target when they invade the body. Harmful substances are quickly captured and adsorbed onto the surface of the beads and are thereby subtracted from the bloodstream. Seraph adds nothing to the bloodstream. It targets the pathogens that cause the infection, while it also binds and removes harmful substances generated by the pathogen and by the body's response to the infection. Seraph's adsorption media (the beads) constitute a flexible platform that uses immobilized (chemically bonded) heparin for its well-established blood compatibility and its unique ability to bind bacteria, viruses, fungi, and important sepsis mediators reported to contribute to organ failure during sepsis.

