Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce it has engaged Dsrupt Media Inc. ("DSRUPT") to develop product awareness and grow sales of NuGen's needle-free InsuJet medical device, targeting diabetics around the world.

InsuJet is approved for sale as a medical device in 42 countries.

"We were drawn to the talent at DSRUPT of young, hungry, data-driven marketers and brand owners with a deep knowledge of e-commerce," commented Richard Buzbuzian, CEO. "We quickly saw DSRUPT was responsible for helping scale more than 10 brands to millions in revenue in the last year alone. Together we quickly became aligned in our approach on how to grow sales of InsuJet and with that, we engaged our partnership as we drive forward in 2023 and 2024."

"Our ads have driven over 450 million views and more than $85 million in revenue in the last year for the brands we've worked with," commented Wes St. Armand, DSRUPT's CEO. "We are delighted to work with Richard and the NuGen team as we look to drive sales and brand awareness for InsuJet."

In an effort to increase product education, brand awareness, and deliver sales, NuGen and DSRUPT will look to create highly engaging content for paid media that breaks through the noise and captures the attention of consumers.

In addition to the Company's traditional B2B business, NuGen looks to first commence B2C sales in the United Kingdom, France and Spain where InsuJet is approved for sale as a medical device.

About DSRUPT

Dsrupt Media Inc. is a holistic direct-to-consumer growth marketing company. The sections of the company include Dsrupt Productions, Dsrupt Paid Media, Dsrupt Performance and Dsrupt Brands. Last year, Dsrupt Productions produced and executed from start to finish over 20 Commercials for some of the top e-commerce companies in the world. Dsrupt Paid Media focuses on customer acquisition to grow brands profitably using cutting-edge tactics and timeless marketing principles. Dsrupt Performance is the creative department that creates direct-response performance ads. The Performance team is made up of creative strategists, copywriters, creators, editors and data analysts to drive profitable customer acquisition. Dsrupt Brands is DSRUPT's portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands in the health and beauty space. In the last year and a half, DSRUPT has helped to drive over $85,000,000 in revenue for its partners and over 450 million views across their campaigns.

About NuGen

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com and www.nugenmd.com

Instagram: @NuGenMD

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Executive Chairman

(416) 791-9399

tony@nugenmd.com

Richard Buzbuzian

President & CEO

(647) 501-3290

richard@nugenmd.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168943