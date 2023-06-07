Jifiti and FIS Work Together to Deliver Comprehensive End-to-End Embedded Lending Services to Banks, Financial Institutions and Merchants

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Jifiti, a multinational embedded lending technology company, today announced that they have signed an agreement to launch an embedded lending solution with FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology. The collaboration will bring to market an end-to-end embedded solution for banks and financial institutions to deliver services to merchants like advanced Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programs.









The solution helps banks capitalize on the need to deliver embedded finance capabilities by securely embedding multiple types of B2B and B2C loan products within a merchant-customer journey via: Online, Mobile or at Point of Sale.

The digital front-end of the embedded lending platform supports all lending options, including installment loans, lines of credit, split payments, virtual cards, and business financing. In addition, the solution offers proven loan management systems, secure storage of customer information as well as repayment and collections integration services.

Merchants who can offer advanced services, like BNPL, could see a lift in customer spending and retention as consumers look for businesses to offer more options to make purchases.

"FIS is committed to its mission: Advancing the ways the world pays, banks and invests," noted Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, SVP and Head of Banking and Corporates, EMEA at FIS. "Providing new capabilities in support of the current embedded finance revolution is a proof point of our mission in action."

"Any qualifying merchant worldwide will be able to 'switch on' a wide range of embedded lending options at any point of sale, seamlessly integrated within the merchant's own customer and settlement journey. At Jifiti, we have recognized that our mission is to empower banks, lenders and merchants to be there for their customers through accessible, responsible and affordable embedded lending solutions," stated Yaacov Martin, CEO of Jifiti.

The solution is designed to be regulator-ready and integrate fully with credit bureaus and bank blacklists and to support all applicable KYC and AML requirements.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers white-labeled embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders and merchants worldwide. The company's white-labeled platform provides banks and lenders with state-of-the-art technology to easily deploy and scale any consumer and business financing program at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store and via call center. The platform supports every BNPL option, including installment loans, lines of credit, split payments and business financing. With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. Jifiti works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole and top retail brands, including IKEA, Sonae, Coppel and others worldwide. For more information, please email us at hello@jifiti.com or visit www.jifiti.com. Follow us for real-time updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

