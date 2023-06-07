Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 June 2023 it purchased a total of 179,073 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            109,284     69,789 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0960 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9390 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0780     GBP0.9340 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0893     GBP0.9374

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 06 June 2023 the Company purchased a total of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.09.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,926,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,571      1.0860        XDUB     09:13:04      00027771165TRDU1 
486       1.0940        XDUB     09:31:10      00027771237TRDU1 
4,684      1.0940        XDUB     09:31:10      00027771236TRDU1 
2,538      1.0960        XDUB     09:31:10      00027771235TRDU1 
2,528      1.0920        XDUB     09:33:27      00027771260TRDU1 
2,692      1.0860        XDUB     09:47:33      00027771286TRDU1 
1,801      1.0860        XDUB     10:21:08      00027771412TRDU1 
714       1.0860        XDUB     10:21:08      00027771413TRDU1 
20        1.0860        XDUB     10:21:13      00027771414TRDU1 
2,580      1.0840        XDUB     10:21:13      00027771415TRDU1 
625       1.0800        XDUB     10:27:23      00027771439TRDU1 
21        1.0800        XDUB     10:28:16      00027771441TRDU1 
766       1.0800        XDUB     10:28:23      00027771442TRDU1 
546       1.0800        XDUB     10:29:16      00027771454TRDU1 
496       1.0800        XDUB     10:29:16      00027771453TRDU1 
22        1.0800        XDUB     10:29:16      00027771452TRDU1 
4,602      1.0780        XDUB     11:02:39      00027771522TRDU1 
3,487      1.0900        XDUB     11:19:19      00027771558TRDU1 
636       1.0900        XDUB     11:19:25      00027771560TRDU1 
1,301      1.0900        XDUB     11:19:25      00027771559TRDU1 
474       1.0860        XDUB     11:44:04      00027771701TRDU1 
2,417      1.0860        XDUB     11:44:04      00027771700TRDU1 
2,569      1.0920        XDUB     12:26:39      00027771869TRDU1 
7,673      1.0900        XDUB     12:26:53      00027771873TRDU1 
1,441      1.0900        XDUB     13:27:17      00027772150TRDU1 
1,122      1.0900        XDUB     13:28:34      00027772158TRDU1 
4,444      1.0900        XDUB     13:28:34      00027772157TRDU1 
566       1.0900        XDUB     13:28:34      00027772159TRDU1 
1,589      1.0900        XDUB     14:01:31      00027772295TRDU1 
857       1.0900        XDUB     14:01:31      00027772297TRDU1 
122       1.0900        XDUB     14:01:31      00027772296TRDU1 
106       1.0900        XDUB     14:01:31      00027772298TRDU1 
2,555      1.0900        XDUB     14:23:44      00027772451TRDU1 
474       1.0900        XDUB     14:24:35      00027772461TRDU1 
5,004      1.0920        XDUB     14:42:59      00027772742TRDU1 
2,682      1.0920        XDUB     14:42:59      00027772741TRDU1 
2,625      1.0920        XDUB     14:46:31      00027772830TRDU1 
1,009      1.0920        XDUB     14:53:24      00027772855TRDU1 
2,764      1.0940        XDUB     14:55:56      00027772867TRDU1 
676       1.0920        XDUB     15:00:44      00027772912TRDU1 
2,410      1.0920        XDUB     15:00:44      00027772915TRDU1 
2,507      1.0920        XDUB     15:00:44      00027772914TRDU1 
752       1.0920        XDUB     15:00:44      00027772913TRDU1 
1,337      1.0940        XDUB     15:21:28      00027773112TRDU1 
1,139      1.0940        XDUB     15:21:28      00027773110TRDU1 
2,594      1.0920        XDUB     15:21:28      00027773114TRDU1 
2,650      1.0920        XDUB     15:21:28      00027773113TRDU1 
1,624      1.0900        XDUB     15:43:26      00027773419TRDU1 
783       1.0900        XDUB     15:43:44      00027773420TRDU1 
956       1.0900        XDUB     15:50:24      00027773512TRDU1 
517       1.0900        XDUB     15:50:24      00027773511TRDU1 
481       1.0900        XDUB     15:50:24      00027773510TRDU1 
517       1.0900        XDUB     15:50:24      00027773507TRDU1 
2,567      1.0880        XDUB     15:50:59      00027773525TRDU1 
2,486      1.0880        XDUB     15:50:59      00027773524TRDU1 
2,654      1.0880        XDUB     15:50:59      00027773523TRDU1 
1,534      1.0860        XDUB     16:09:11      00027773731TRDU1 
3,236      1.0860        XDUB     16:21:12      00027773838TRDU1 
2,380      1.0860        XDUB     16:21:12      00027773837TRDU1 
1,875      1.0860        XDUB     16:21:12      00027773836TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,308      0.9380        XLON     11:16:38      00027771550TRDU1 
3,087      0.9380        XLON     11:37:08      00027771643TRDU1 
1,124      0.9360        XLON     11:44:03      00027771699TRDU1 
4,788      0.9360        XLON     11:44:03      00027771698TRDU1 
4,889      0.9350        XLON     12:33:17      00027771915TRDU1 
962       0.9350        XLON     12:33:17      00027771914TRDU1 
2,907      0.9370        XLON     13:30:32      00027772171TRDU1 
2,696      0.9370        XLON     13:30:32      00027772170TRDU1 
6,079      0.9370        XLON     13:30:32      00027772169TRDU1 
304       0.9370        XLON     14:23:44      00027772454TRDU1 
5,946      0.9370        XLON     14:23:44      00027772453TRDU1 
1,324      0.9370        XLON     14:23:44      00027772452TRDU1 
1,505      0.9370        XLON     14:23:44      00027772455TRDU1 
3,175      0.9380        XLON     14:52:53      00027772852TRDU1 
3,134      0.9390        XLON     15:02:34      00027772930TRDU1 
3,094      0.9390        XLON     15:11:45      00027773026TRDU1 
5,944      0.9390        XLON     15:24:02      00027773156TRDU1 
2,868      0.9390        XLON     15:24:02      00027773155TRDU1 
3,257      0.9390        XLON     15:24:02      00027773154TRDU1 
6,096      0.9380        XLON     15:50:59      00027773522TRDU1 
3,302      0.9340        XLON     16:00:33      00027773596TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 249006 
EQS News ID:  1650937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
