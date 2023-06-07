DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

07 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 June 2023 it purchased a total of 179,073 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 109,284 69,789 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0960 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9390 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0780 GBP0.9340 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0893 GBP0.9374

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 06 June 2023 the Company purchased a total of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.09.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,926,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,571 1.0860 XDUB 09:13:04 00027771165TRDU1 486 1.0940 XDUB 09:31:10 00027771237TRDU1 4,684 1.0940 XDUB 09:31:10 00027771236TRDU1 2,538 1.0960 XDUB 09:31:10 00027771235TRDU1 2,528 1.0920 XDUB 09:33:27 00027771260TRDU1 2,692 1.0860 XDUB 09:47:33 00027771286TRDU1 1,801 1.0860 XDUB 10:21:08 00027771412TRDU1 714 1.0860 XDUB 10:21:08 00027771413TRDU1 20 1.0860 XDUB 10:21:13 00027771414TRDU1 2,580 1.0840 XDUB 10:21:13 00027771415TRDU1 625 1.0800 XDUB 10:27:23 00027771439TRDU1 21 1.0800 XDUB 10:28:16 00027771441TRDU1 766 1.0800 XDUB 10:28:23 00027771442TRDU1 546 1.0800 XDUB 10:29:16 00027771454TRDU1 496 1.0800 XDUB 10:29:16 00027771453TRDU1 22 1.0800 XDUB 10:29:16 00027771452TRDU1 4,602 1.0780 XDUB 11:02:39 00027771522TRDU1 3,487 1.0900 XDUB 11:19:19 00027771558TRDU1 636 1.0900 XDUB 11:19:25 00027771560TRDU1 1,301 1.0900 XDUB 11:19:25 00027771559TRDU1 474 1.0860 XDUB 11:44:04 00027771701TRDU1 2,417 1.0860 XDUB 11:44:04 00027771700TRDU1 2,569 1.0920 XDUB 12:26:39 00027771869TRDU1 7,673 1.0900 XDUB 12:26:53 00027771873TRDU1 1,441 1.0900 XDUB 13:27:17 00027772150TRDU1 1,122 1.0900 XDUB 13:28:34 00027772158TRDU1 4,444 1.0900 XDUB 13:28:34 00027772157TRDU1 566 1.0900 XDUB 13:28:34 00027772159TRDU1 1,589 1.0900 XDUB 14:01:31 00027772295TRDU1 857 1.0900 XDUB 14:01:31 00027772297TRDU1 122 1.0900 XDUB 14:01:31 00027772296TRDU1 106 1.0900 XDUB 14:01:31 00027772298TRDU1 2,555 1.0900 XDUB 14:23:44 00027772451TRDU1 474 1.0900 XDUB 14:24:35 00027772461TRDU1 5,004 1.0920 XDUB 14:42:59 00027772742TRDU1 2,682 1.0920 XDUB 14:42:59 00027772741TRDU1 2,625 1.0920 XDUB 14:46:31 00027772830TRDU1 1,009 1.0920 XDUB 14:53:24 00027772855TRDU1 2,764 1.0940 XDUB 14:55:56 00027772867TRDU1 676 1.0920 XDUB 15:00:44 00027772912TRDU1 2,410 1.0920 XDUB 15:00:44 00027772915TRDU1 2,507 1.0920 XDUB 15:00:44 00027772914TRDU1 752 1.0920 XDUB 15:00:44 00027772913TRDU1 1,337 1.0940 XDUB 15:21:28 00027773112TRDU1 1,139 1.0940 XDUB 15:21:28 00027773110TRDU1 2,594 1.0920 XDUB 15:21:28 00027773114TRDU1 2,650 1.0920 XDUB 15:21:28 00027773113TRDU1 1,624 1.0900 XDUB 15:43:26 00027773419TRDU1 783 1.0900 XDUB 15:43:44 00027773420TRDU1 956 1.0900 XDUB 15:50:24 00027773512TRDU1 517 1.0900 XDUB 15:50:24 00027773511TRDU1 481 1.0900 XDUB 15:50:24 00027773510TRDU1 517 1.0900 XDUB 15:50:24 00027773507TRDU1 2,567 1.0880 XDUB 15:50:59 00027773525TRDU1 2,486 1.0880 XDUB 15:50:59 00027773524TRDU1 2,654 1.0880 XDUB 15:50:59 00027773523TRDU1 1,534 1.0860 XDUB 16:09:11 00027773731TRDU1 3,236 1.0860 XDUB 16:21:12 00027773838TRDU1 2,380 1.0860 XDUB 16:21:12 00027773837TRDU1 1,875 1.0860 XDUB 16:21:12 00027773836TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,308 0.9380 XLON 11:16:38 00027771550TRDU1 3,087 0.9380 XLON 11:37:08 00027771643TRDU1 1,124 0.9360 XLON 11:44:03 00027771699TRDU1 4,788 0.9360 XLON 11:44:03 00027771698TRDU1 4,889 0.9350 XLON 12:33:17 00027771915TRDU1 962 0.9350 XLON 12:33:17 00027771914TRDU1 2,907 0.9370 XLON 13:30:32 00027772171TRDU1 2,696 0.9370 XLON 13:30:32 00027772170TRDU1 6,079 0.9370 XLON 13:30:32 00027772169TRDU1 304 0.9370 XLON 14:23:44 00027772454TRDU1 5,946 0.9370 XLON 14:23:44 00027772453TRDU1 1,324 0.9370 XLON 14:23:44 00027772452TRDU1 1,505 0.9370 XLON 14:23:44 00027772455TRDU1 3,175 0.9380 XLON 14:52:53 00027772852TRDU1 3,134 0.9390 XLON 15:02:34 00027772930TRDU1 3,094 0.9390 XLON 15:11:45 00027773026TRDU1 5,944 0.9390 XLON 15:24:02 00027773156TRDU1 2,868 0.9390 XLON 15:24:02 00027773155TRDU1 3,257 0.9390 XLON 15:24:02 00027773154TRDU1 6,096 0.9380 XLON 15:50:59 00027773522TRDU1 3,302 0.9340 XLON 16:00:33 00027773596TRDU1

