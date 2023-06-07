Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has published a document outlining principles to permit the use of rooftop PV. The new policy replaces a monthly capacity fee for rooftop systems, with a tariff calculated based on an intricate formula.Rooftop PV installations are heavily penalized in Cambodia, with solar arrays capped at 50% of the contracted load and charged a monthly capacity fee. At the end of April, the nation's Ministry of Mines and Energy published a document, "Principles for permitting the use of rooftop solar power in Cambodia" that outlines new principles to streamline the permitting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...