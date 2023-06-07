German engineering federation VDMA has published a new report outlining strong demand for solar production equipment from non-Asian markets, indicating a shift in the global solar industry landscape.From pv magazine Germany VDMA said this week that German PV equipment providers recorded a slight decline of 3% in incoming orders last year, with sales falling 7% year on year. All in all, this points to a demand recovery, according to the VDMA. The pandemic's impact has largely subsided, with fewer supply disruptions in electronic components compared to the previous year, according to the VDMA. ...

