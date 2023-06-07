Holiston Media Ltd: Winners Announced In The Biggest Global Forex Awards - B2B

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of votes have been counted and now Holiston Media can reveal the winners of this year's highly coveted Global Forex Awards - B2B.

For four years The Global Forex Awards - B2B have celebrated the success and dedication of forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

Featuring 23 separate categories, the awards highlight the best providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.

Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards, "The calibre of this year's entries has been incredibly high, with 88 nominated businesses across the categories. On top of that, we've received over 8,000 votes, which is higher than any previous year.

"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April and this year's category winners are as follows:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider Exclusive Capital Best B2B Banking Solution The Kingdom Bank Best Bridge Provider Centroid Solutions Best Client Trading Experience Hantec Prime Best CRM Provider Finalto Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider GCEX Best ECN/Execution Venue Hantec Prime Best Electronic Money Institution Breinrock Best Fintech & Solutions Unlimit Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider oneZero Best Institutional Forex Broker IXO Prime Best KYC Provider Muinmos Best Media & Public Relations Company Wigwam PR Best Mobile Trading App RoboForex Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Match-Trader Trading Platform Best Payment Solutions Provider Unlimit Best Prime Trading Broker iS Prime Best RegTech Reporting Solution Point Nine Best Risk Management System Centroid Solutions Best Stocks Broker (Europe) RoboMarkets Best Technology Provider oneZero Best Trade Execution Vantage Connect Best White Label Provider CMC Markets Connect

This year's Global Forex Awards 2023 - B2B were sponsored by Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, Hantec Prime, IXO Prime, oneZero, RoboMarkets and The Kingdom Bank. To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-announced-in-the-biggest-global-forex-awards---b2b-301833617.html