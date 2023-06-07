Holiston Media Ltd: Winners Announced In The Biggest Global Forex Awards - B2B

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of votes have been counted and now Holiston Media can reveal the winners of this year's highly coveted Global Forex Awards - B2B.
For four years The Global Forex Awards - B2B have celebrated the success and dedication of forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.
Featuring 23 separate categories, the awards highlight the best providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.
Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards, "The calibre of this year's entries has been incredibly high, with 88 nominated businesses across the categories. On top of that, we've received over 8,000 votes, which is higher than any previous year.
"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April and this year's category winners are as follows:
Best All-Round Liquidity Provider
Exclusive Capital
Best B2B Banking Solution
The Kingdom Bank
Best Bridge Provider
Centroid Solutions
Best Client Trading Experience
Hantec Prime
Best CRM Provider
Finalto
Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider
GCEX
Best ECN/Execution Venue
Hantec Prime
Best Electronic Money Institution
Breinrock
Best Fintech & Solutions
Unlimit
Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider
oneZero
Best Institutional Forex Broker
IXO Prime
Best KYC Provider
Muinmos
Best Media & Public Relations Company
Wigwam PR
Best Mobile Trading App
RoboForex
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
Match-Trader Trading Platform
Best Payment Solutions Provider
Unlimit
Best Prime Trading Broker
iS Prime
Best RegTech Reporting Solution
Point Nine
Best Risk Management System
Centroid Solutions
Best Stocks Broker (Europe)
RoboMarkets
Best Technology Provider
oneZero
Best Trade Execution
Vantage Connect
Best White Label Provider
CMC Markets Connect
This year's Global Forex Awards 2023 - B2B were sponsored by Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, Hantec Prime, IXO Prime, oneZero, RoboMarkets and The Kingdom Bank. To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards
