Chinese manufacturer Akcome has released a new line of heterojunction solar panels with a nominal power capacity ranging between 710 W and 730 W and a conversion efficiency of 22.80% to 23.50%. Akcome released new n-type heterojunction PV modules at the recent SNEC 2023 PV Expo in Shanghai, China. The AK iPower 7.0 panels are based on 210 mm (G1) wafers, half-cut bifacial cells, and glass-glass encapsulation. "The panel uses a zero busbar cell technology," said a company spokesperson. "With no busbar on the front side, the shading area on the cell surface can be greatly reduced." There are five ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...