FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of FXCM, the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, has partnered with Your Bourse, a leading software solutions provider for retail and institutional MT4/MT5 brokers, to provide ultra-low latency execution.

Your Bourse's flagship product, Matching Engine, will enable FXCM and FXCM Pro clients to benefit from an order processing time of two microseconds per order and will be able to create a new FIX session in less than 20 seconds.

As part of the partnership, FXCM Pro will be distributing its institutional liquidity directly to Your Bourse clients via the Your Bourse Platform, leveraging its expertise in financial instruments such as transferable securities and financial contracts for differences.

Clients will benefit from the flexibility of changing trade conditions as well as the ease of sorting through the incoming/outgoing fix messages, combined with state of art liquidity from FXCM PRO, all at their fingertips, fully integrated within the Your Bourse platform.

"We are committed to working with the best firms to provide clients with the features and tools they need to succeed," said Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales. "Our clients will now be able connect to FXCM via Your Bourse's FIX API server or connect their MT4 or MT5 directly using Your Bourse's MT4 Bridge or MT5 Gateway. By combining our deep liquidity with Your Bourse's speed and flexibility, we are able to offer an even more comprehensive range of services to our customers."

"Our partnership with FXCM represents a significant advancement for Your Bourse and our clients, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional services. Serving as a trusted provider to FXCM Pro is a privilege we sincerely appreciate, said Elina Pedersen, CRO of Your Bourse. "By leveraging the extensive functionality offered by Your Bourse, FXCM Pro will greatly enhance the provision of direct liquidity to its clients, solidifying our commitment to delivering top-tier services in the financial industry."

FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Your Bourse's suite of services includes MT5 gateway and MT4 bridge, multi-asset liquidity aggregation, risk management, client profiling, real-time and historical reporting, and MT4/MT5 hosting in all Equinix data centers with 99.999% SLA, as well as plug-ins for MT4 and MT5 and FIX API connections for B2B clients.

For more information on Your Bourse, please visit www.yourbourse.com

For more information on FXCM, please visit http://www.fxcm.com/

Disclaimers:

This communication is intended for institutional and professional clients only.

About FXCM:

FXCMis a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

About Your Bourse

Your Bourse offers software solutions for the retail and institutional MT4/MT5 brokers. Including: MT5 gateway MT4 bridge, multi-asset liquidity aggregation, risk management, client profiling, real-time and historical reporting, MT4/MT5 hosting in all Equinix data centers with 99.999% SLA, plugins for MT4 MT5 and FIX API connections for the B2B clients.

