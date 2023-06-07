Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
WKN: 696960 | ISIN: DE0006969603 | Ticker-Symbol: PUM
Xetra
07.06.23
10:40 Uhr
47,760 Euro
+0,820
+1,75 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUMA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,71047,74010:55
47,71047,73010:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC3,176-2,52 %
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION58,34+0,33 %
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE61,000,00 %
PUMA SE47,760+1,75 %
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY86,02+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.