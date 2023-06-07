Shoals Technologies has filed a patent infringement complaint against Hikam America and Voltage, LLC, with the US International Trade Commission (ITC).From pv magazine USA Shoals Technologies Group, a US solar components supplier, has taken legal action by filing a complaint with the ITC for alleged patent infringements. The complaint targets Hikam America - based in Chula Vista, California - and Voltage, LLC, which is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The complaint also applies to their foreign business counterparts. Shoals components are manufactured in the United States under the ...

