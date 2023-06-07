DJ TRON DAO Honors Top HackaTRON Qualifiers for Completing Blockchain Deployment Milestone

Chainwire TRON DAO Honors Top HackaTRON Qualifiers for Completing Blockchain Deployment Milestone 07-Jun-2023 / 09:27 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tron

Geneva, Switzerland / June 2, 2023 / - Just over two weeks ago, on May 15, 2023, the TRON DAO team revealed the results of the HackaTRON Season Four competition. A portion of the prize pool, 500,000 USDD was shared among the top projects. The final milestone payment is currently being processed for judge-selected qualifiers, contingent upon the fulfillment of the project team to successfully deploy their dApp on either the TRON blockchain or BitTorrent Chain MainNets by June 1, 2023.

There were over 625 participants from 172 projects across six tracks, including DeFi, Web3, NFT, and GameFi, alongside the new Builder and Eco-Friendly tracks. Five from each track were selected by an esteemed panel of judges as the most promising projects, and each was given 30% of their respective prize when results were announced on May 15.

Judge-Selected Top Fives

First place in each of the judge-selected tracks receives 20,000 USDD, with second place receiving 15,000 USDD, third place 10,000 USDD, and fourth and fifth places 8,000 and 6,000 USDD, respectively.

The new Builder track recognized teams returning to the hackathon that have made significant updates to their projects. The ones who completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . "Farming-as-a-Service" project by Elk Finance . Galaxy Throne by Galaxy Throne . JustMoney Spot by JustMoney . TronNRG by TronNinjas . TronQL by TronQL

The Eco-Friendly track showcased projects working towards sustainability and environmental stewardship via the TRON Climate Initiative. The ones who completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . EcoMarket by EcoMarket . MusiCoinCity by ElfWeb . CarboEx by CarboEx . ForGreen by ForGreen . BlockForest by BlockForest

The projects from the DeFi track that completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . Ergon by USTX . Cloak by Cloak . MyFend by Fend Group . Sorrel Banq by Paracosm Labs . Swirl Ads by Team Sudo

The projects from the NFT track that completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . BobbyBot.Trade by Steam . Samhita DAO by HeritageSpeak . SealKey by TRONNuggetz

The projects from the GameFi track that completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . Duelers from TRONJoy . RevoluTRON by Irruption Lab . Cukies: Rush & Run by Cukies World

The projects from the Web3 track that completed their blockchain deployment milestone were, in order of selection: . TrustSight by The TRONacles . Daren Market by Daren Market . TronSave by TronSave . ProvyLens by LensCrafters . Yinbox by Jeffrey Lewis

As mentioned above, the initial judge-selected qualifiers received 30% of their allocated prize for placing in the top five of their respective track on May 15, 2023. They were given until June 1, 2023, to deliver a functional, decentralized application on either the TRON or BitTorrent Chain MainNets in order to receive the remainder of their prize. The projects mentioned above successfully completed this requirement.

Community Forum Top Fives

The TRON DAO Forum community voted to select "community" winners, as well. Read about who the community forum selected as the top five projects from each track on the TRON DAO blog.

This season, there were also three bonus prizes for the best performances in project engagement, determination, and community contribution. The ten recipients of the community contribution prize were announced on May 15, 2023. The winners of the project engagement prizes and determination prizes were finalized on June 1, 2023, and they are:

Season 4 PROJECT ENGAGEMENT Prize Recipients (3,000 USDD per prize): . Zombieland by Team Zombie . OnChain Vision by OnChainDev

Season 4 DETERMINATION Prize Recipients (5,000 USDD per prize): . Bird Catcher Game by Team Hunter . Ujjo Wallet by Why Not? . Classic Chords by Chordians

The TRON DAO team is thrilled with the quality of projects from Season 4 of the HackaTRON. Hackathons are just one of the ways developers are welcomed to BUIDLtheFUTURE with TRON. Learn more about all that's happening across the TRON ecosystem at TRONDAO.org.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2023, it has over 164.8 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 5.78 billion total transactions, and over USD12.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Hayward Wong

press@tron.network

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1651555 07-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6f52bbec8cf18e5767009d008f33c1b5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2023 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)