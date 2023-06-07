Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides Internatonal on Track for Trusted Rides Release, Q4 Revenues

Continuing campaign recruits drivers to test Trusted Rides shared-ride app platform

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Tribal Rides International (OTC PINK:XNDA) confirmed today that its Trusted Rides apps for drivers and riders are on schedule for commercial release in August 2023.

"Successful testing of our most recent software development 'sprint' is very encouraging and supports our planned release schedule," explained Tribal Rides CEO Joseph Grimes.

The company also confirmed that, with this release, Tribal Rides International remains on schedule for revenues in Q4 2023.

As part of the announcement, the company reiterated its commitment to its successful and ongoing campaign of recruiting additional drivers and riders for the production release of Trusted Rides.

The initial Trusted Rides commercial release will feature technology from the company's patented IP and include enhanced features currently unavailable from existing shared-ride applications-in particular a focus on enabling trusted riders to schedule repeat rides with their preferred drivers. Both Driver and Rider apps will be available on Apple and Android operating systems.

Drivers and riders interested in additional details and/or participating are encouraged to email drivers@tribalrides.com or riders@tribalrides.com.

"We are all excited about getting to the finish line in August and providing Trusted Rides to our initial drivers and riders," added Grimes. "Their positive feedback indicating that our planned ride-sharing experience will be more cost effective for riders and more profitable for drivers was very gratifying and exciting to hear."

For more details, visit www.tribalrides.com

About Tribal Rides International (OTC PINK:XNDA) Tribal Rides is an emerging market company developing "Trusted Ride", a cloud-based Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) shared-ride application and interface for a comprehensive social network and mobile app for both drivers and riders. The App empowers drivers to grow their businesses on their own terms and create trusted relationships with preferred clients for repeat rides.

