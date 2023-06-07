A Spanish-Finnish research team has fabricated an IBC solar cell with an ultrathin black silicon wafer with a thickness of 40 µm. The device is based on vanadium oxide and laser-processed phosphorus-doped silicon carbide stacks as hole and electron transport layers, respectively.An international research team has sought to apply black silicon (bSi) to develop ultra-thin substrates for applications in interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cells. This kind of silicon offers the advantage of enabling the production of ultrathin and flexible wafers with lower impurity levels, which result in exceptional ...

