MAZZU, a leading brand under the New-Tec Integration (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., hosted the global launch event for their groundbreaking MAZZU mattress on June 4th in Cologne, Germany. Under the theme 'Global Originality, Chinese Decoding', the event attracted widespread attention as it was live-streamed worldwide by China.org.cn.

The revolutionary design of MAZZU mattress and Code Units brings "the Visible Comfort, the Visible Health and Environmentally Friendly, and the Visible Convenience."

The Code Units allow MAZZU mattress to fit the curve of the body perfectly to provide users with great comfort. The strong support given by Code Units even allows MAZZU mattress to help users turn over on the mattress to a certain extent. Besides the great comfort and strong support, MAZZU mattress and Code Units are also qualified to provide constant comfort.

The MAZZU mattress is unique as it eliminates the use of glue and sponge. All materials used are washable, skin-friendly, and environmentally friendly, with most being recyclable. The entire MAZZU mattress can be separated into smaller components for cleaning and replacement; keeping the mattress clean is good for personal health. The MAZZU mattress can even grow up with users by combining new modules of Code Units with old ones. This innovative approach eliminates the need for users to discard their old mattresses due to hygiene concerns or aging, resulting in a significant reduction in waste.

The MAZZU mattress is designed to be convenient for delivery. The MAZZU Universal mattress is even more portable, breaking the boundary between home and camping mattresses. It provides users with the possibility that they can now bring the comfort of a spring mattress outside for camping. Besides, the person renting the apartment can bring the MAZZU Universal mattress for movement.

MAZZU has a mission of "adhering to originality" and currently has applied for over 84 invention patents globally. Meanwhile, the MAZZU not only held a global press conference, but also participated in the 2023 International Furniture and Interiors Fair (imm cologne). These endeavors showcased MAZZU's exceptional product prowess on the international stage, narrating China's innovation story to a global audience. Moving forward, MAZZU remains committed to enhancing its research and development capabilities, offering consumers a wider range of innovative mattress options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005723/en/

Contacts:

Amy Guo

amy@nticocn.com