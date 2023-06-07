The Melbourne Market Authority has switched on a 2.4 MW solar carpark at its facility in Melbourne, Australia. It is the first phase of a three-stage project that will culminate in a 10 MW rooftop system.From pv magazine Australia The Melbourne Market Authority has switched on what is believed to be the largest rooftop solar system in the Australian state of Victoria. The 2.4 MW solar carpark will be used to load and park trucks. The system produces 3,000 MWh of solar energy per year and was installed by NGE / Beon Energy Solutions. The carpark serves as the initial phase of a three-stage project, ...

