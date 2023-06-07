Atlantic BidCo GmbH: Atlantic BidCo Completes the Voluntary Public Takeover Offer for Aareal Bank AG

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Atlantic BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder") today completed the voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Aareal Bank AG ("Aareal Bank").

Atlantic BidCo is a non-controlled company indirectly held by funds which are respectively advised, managed or controlled by Advent International Corporation and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as other minority shareholders.

The Bidder now owns approximately 90 percent of the share capital and the voting rights of Aareal Bank.

Further information on the voluntary public takeover offer is available at https://www.atlantic-offer.com .

Media Contacts of the Bidder

Olaf Zapke, FGS Global, Tel +49 170 764 1971, olaf.zapke@fgsglobal.com

Markus Stoker, FGS Global, Tel +49 162 245 3946, markus.stoker@fgsglobal.com

Roland Klein, Kekst CNC, Tel +44 7776 162 997, roland.klein@kekstcnc.com

Isabel Henninger, Kekst CNC, Tel +49 174 940 9955, isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com

Information about Shareholders of the Bidder

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 405 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2022, had EUR 86 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; technology; health care; industrial; and retail, consumer and leisure. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

Advent has a well-established track record in the European financial services sector with growth investments in leading payment companies like Nexi, Nets and Concardis Payment Group (both now part of Nexi), Worldpay, Planet and Addiko, an international banking group focusing on Southeastern Europe. The investment in Aareal Bank follows Advent's acquisition of a 30% stake in Aareon in 2020, the leading pan-European provider of innovative software solutions for the real estate sector, and a subsidiary of Aareal Bank. Advent's approach is to provide significant support to management teams by assisting with operating resources and expertise from its Portfolio Support Group and third-party Operating Partner program.

For more information, visit:

Website: http://www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

About Centerbridge

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines - private equity, private credit and real estate - in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of January 31, 2023 has approximately USD 36 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies.

Centerbridge has a strong track record investing in financial services and real estate in Europe, with investments including BFF Banking Group, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange; Williams & Glyn in partnership with RBS; auxmoney GmbH, the German digital credit platform; and Phoenix Holdings, listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, amongst others. Globally, Centerbridge has invested over USD 20 billion in financial services and over USD 9 billion in real estate.

For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2023, the Fund totalled $570 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

______

Important Notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of Aareal Bank. The offer document published by the Bidder after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ) is the sole binding document with regard to the terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the public takeover offer. Investors and holders of securities of Aareal Bank are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the public takeover offer, since they contain important information.

SOURCE: Atlantic BidCo GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759766/Atlantic-BidCo-GmbH-Atlantic-BidCo-Completes-the-Voluntary-Public-Takeover-Offerfor-Aareal-Bank-AG