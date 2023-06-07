AbTherx, Inc.: AbTherx Announces License Agreement with Gilead

License from Gilead grants AbTherx worldwide rights to a novel human therapeutic antibody discovery platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / AbTherx, Inc., a privately held biotech company focused on accelerating the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics, today announced a license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The license agreement will provide AbTherx rights to Gilead's recently acquired novel transgenic mouse technologies, which were developed by three of the AbTherx founders. AbTherx will commercialize these technologies as Atlas Mice.

The licensed technologies enable the development of a clinically validated bispecific antibody format most similar to native antibodies, use natural mechanisms to generate long CDR3 antibodies to improve the chance of success against challenging drug targets such as GPCRs and ion channels, and increase access to transgenic mice expressing full human antibody diversity. AbTherx intends to further develop these technologies and partner with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver innovative medicines. The agreement also provides Gilead with non-exclusive rights to future AbTherx-developed transgenic mouse technologies, which will add to Gilead's existing portfolio of antibody discovery technologies.

"We are honored that Gilead has entrusted AbTherx to further develop and commercialize these technologies for the betterment of human health. Combining this platform with our decades of experience in antibody discovery and developing transgenic mice, AbTherx is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of antibody therapeutics," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "We are extremely proud to partner our expertise with Gilead's renowned drug development capabilities."

AbTherx, Inc. was founded in 2023 and is advancing medicine with novel technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. The company was founded by a leadership team with over 100 years of combined experience in antibody discovery and platform development, including development of the HuMAb Mouse® technology, the most successful human antibody discovery platform with 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's Atlas Mouse platform enables the development of a clinically validated bispecific antibody format most similar to native antibodies and uses natural mechanisms to generate long CDR3 antibodies to improve the chance of success against challenging drug targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. AbTherx is also increasing access to transgenic mice expressing full human antibody diversity. Through technology licensing and research collaborations, AbTherx partners with drug developers of all sizes to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

