Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market to Surpass USD 2.01 Bn by 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market Segments - By Type (Wetting Agents and Antiseptics), By Type of Wound (Burns, Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcer, Venous Ulcer, Surgical Wounds, Others), By Application (Acute Care Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Wound Care Clinics & Private Offices) By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was around USD 1.51 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of wound irrigation solutions during chronic disease treatments to clean wounds and prevent infection.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Convatec Inc.

Cardinal Health

B. Braun SE

BD

MCKESSON CORPORATION

Next Science

REGENO GmbH

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. KG

Irrimax Corporation

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

Zimmer Biomet

ActiMaris AG

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Market Segment Highlights:



Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for wound irrigation systems from clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period with the rising cancer cases leading to the growing usage of wound irrigation systems during surgeries and dressing of wounds. With the adoption of advanced medical devices by key players present in the region, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Wound irrigation solutions are used during the process of surgeries and wound dressing to decrease the contamination of wounds and remove cellular debris.

Growing use of wound irrigation solution to cure rising number of chronic disease patients is driving the market. During the cancer treatment, wound irrigation solutions are used to clean wounds and avoid infection.

Global healthcare companies are conducting clinical trials to launch new products to aid in rapid recovery in patients.

The increasing R&D activities in the healthcare sector to launch advanced medical devices for better disease diagnostics are expected to create new opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Based on Type , the wound irrigation solution market is bifurcated into wetting agents and antiseptics. The antiseptics segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market as these are widely used for cleaning skin and wounds to reduce the number of microorganisms present on the skin.

, the wound irrigation solution market is bifurcated into wetting agents and antiseptics. The antiseptics segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market as these are widely used for cleaning skin and wounds to reduce the number of microorganisms present on the skin. In terms of the Type of wounds , the market is segregated into burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. The pressure ulcer segment is expected to dominate the market. In the condition of a pressure ulcer, wound irrigation solutions are used with optimum pressure to remove the debris.

, the market is segregated into burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. The pressure ulcer segment is expected to dominate the market. In the condition of a pressure ulcer, wound irrigation solutions are used with optimum pressure to remove the debris. On the basis of application, the market is divided into acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, wound care clinics & private offices. The acute care hospitals segment is expected to expand at a significant rate in the coming years. These hospitals offer better treatment for patients suffering from chronic conditions after the surgery.

Read 283 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market Segments - By Type (Wetting Agents and Antiseptics), By Type of Wound (Burns, Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcer, Venous Ulcer, Surgical Wounds, Others), By Application (Acute Care Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Wound Care Clinics & Private Offices) By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 - 2031

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Wetting Agents

Antiseptics

By Type of Wound

Burns

Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Pressure Ulcer

Venous Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Others

By Application

Acute Care Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Wound Care Clinics & Private Offices

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

