Outpost24, a leading cybersecurity risk management platform, today announced the acquisition of Sweepatic. Based in Leuven (BE), Sweepatic is an innovative external attack surface management (EASM) platform. Gartner identified EASM as a top Security and Risk Management (SRM) trend for 2022. By leveraging their EASM solution across Outpost24's full-stack security assessment and threat intelligence offering, customers will be provided with the most comprehensive view of their internal and external attack surface to identify unknown assets and prioritize risk mitigation.

Attackers routinely exploit vulnerable, misconfigured external assets as an entry point to gain initial access. Hence, a complete view of the attack surface is an essential component of modern cyber risk management. EASM is designed to provide visibility and protect internet-facing assets, which may go undiscovered when an organization's digital footprint and the associated risks expand. With Sweepatic, these 'outside-in' blind spots become visible, and any unknown, unmanaged and vulnerable assets are mapped out across public-facing cloud services, infrastructures and web applications to prioritize mitigation.

"Combining Sweepatic's innovative technology with the Outpost24 platform is the best way to prevent likely attacks," said Karl Thedéen, CEO of Outpost24. "As the threat exposure management landscape is shifting to incorporate EASM, we are enhancing our platform's capability to meet the demands of our customers who need 360-degree visibility. With so many vulnerabilities and risks appearing as the enterprise attack surface expands, organizations need a better way to discover and mitigate unknown asset risks before they can be exploited. Speed and coverage is key and we are taking the steps to bolster the breadth and depth of our offering to protect their entire attack surface."

"We are excited to join the Outpost24 family as their mission and goals closely align with ours," said Sweepatic CEO Chris De Hous. "We built Sweepatic to deliver proactive security that helps organizations simplify their complex attack surfaces and we have found strong market traction. This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our vision and complement Outpost24's established offering on a global scale as we continue to make a difference by providing organizations with the necessary insight to meet their risk management and compliance needs," added Sweepatic Founder Stijn Vande Casteele.

Named by Gartner as a key vendor in the 'Competitive Landscape: External Attack Surface Management, 2023' and 'Emerging Technologies: Critical Insights for External Attack Surface Management in 2021', Sweepatic is a leading European EASM platform that scans the internet to discover unknown assets and systems of an organization to detect hidden risk and automate prioritisation for security issues identified. It also obtained the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label granted by the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) as a recognition for their trustworthiness.

Sweepatic was backed by eCapital Entrepreneurial Partners (DE), TIIN Capital (NL) and the Flemish investment company PMV (BE).

For more details regarding Outpost24, please visit https://outpost24.com/.

About Outpost24

The Outpost24 group is pioneering cyber risk management with vulnerability management, application security testing, threat intelligence and access management in a single solution. Over 2,500 customers in more than 65 countries trust Outpost24's unified solution to identify vulnerabilities, monitor external threats and reduce the attack surface with speed and confidence. Delivered through our cloud platform with powerful automation supported by our cyber security experts, Outpost24 enables organisations to improve business outcomes by focusing on the cyber risk that matters. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

About Sweepatic

Sweepatic is a European leader in External Attack Surface Management. Its cloud-native EASM platform automates the continuous mapping, analysis and monitoring of all internet-connected assets and risks. Running 24/7, the Sweepatic Platform delivers attack surface observations via notifications and an easy-to-use dashboard. In this way, Sweepatic supports organizations in structuring and reducing their external attack surface making them an unpopular target for bad actors. Visit https://www.sweepatic.com/ for more information.

