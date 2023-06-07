Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
07.06.23
13:48 Uhr
1.602,00 Euro
-21,50
-1,32 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.606,001.607,5014:50
1.607,001.608,0014:47
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2023 | 13:10
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following shares will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 9 June 2023. 



ISIN          DK0010244425             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk A         
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,334,436 shares (DKK 10,334,436,000)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        227,390 shares (DKK 27,390,000)    
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,107,046 shares (DKK 10,107,046,000)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK A               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3200                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN          DK0010244508            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk B        
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 8,372,725 shares (DKK 8,372,725,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        910,056 shares (DKK 910,056,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  7,462,669 shares (DKK 7,462,669,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK B              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3201                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.