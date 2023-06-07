Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following shares will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 June 2023. ISIN DK0010244425 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,334,436 shares (DKK 10,334,436,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 227,390 shares (DKK 27,390,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,107,046 shares (DKK 10,107,046,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK A ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3200 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244508 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 8,372,725 shares (DKK 8,372,725,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 910,056 shares (DKK 910,056,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 7,462,669 shares (DKK 7,462,669,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3201 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66