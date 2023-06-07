Shenzhen Angel FoF, China's first angel investment government guidance fund, announced today that they have expanded their market and achieved a new funding scale milestone.

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Shenzhen Angel FoF, China's first angel guidance fund and government-guided investment fund, announced today that they have expanded their market and achieved a new funding milestone. With this new milestone of reaching the funding scale of 10 billion yuan, Shenzhen Angel FoF has become a comprehensive angel investment service provider and China's largest angel investment government guidance fund. The team is proud to announce the total investment of the sub-funds exceeds 6.2 billion yuan.

The Shenzhen Angel FoF has made significant progress because of the contribution of the Shenzhen Guiding Fund Management and ecological system, which will gradually develop into the three major business sectors of "sub-fund investment + direct investment + ecosystem operation."

Regarding fundraising, the Shenzhen angel FoF will consider establishing a commercial mother fund, organically combining policy funds with commercial funds. Moreover, while improving the operation mode of follow-up funds, it will significantly explore establishing non-profit original innovation funds. This strategy aims to further play the role of government funds in solving the problem of market failure in the particular early stage of enterprise financing.

About Shenzhen Angel FoF

Shenzhen Angel FoF is China's first angel guidance fund and government-guided investment fund. Established in 2018, Shenzhen Angel FoF aims to support the angel investment ecosystem in Shenzhen and the country. They are also establishing the first direct investment fund, "Angel No.1," which marks a new era of investment in Shenzhen, a city known for its innovation and technology.

For further information about Shenzhen Angel FoF, visit their website at http://www.tsfof.com/.

