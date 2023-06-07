The Lovesac Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales Growth of 9.1%

Comparable Sales Growth of 15.1%

STAMFORD, Conn., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) ("Lovesac" or the "Company"), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended April 30, 2023.

Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our first quarter performance, highlights of which included 9% and 15% increases in total sales and comparable sales, respectively, despite dampened consumer spending and higher interest rates. Lovesac's relative outperformance reflects success executing our highly differentiated, customer-centric business model, the loyalty commanded by our Designed For Life product platforms, and our stellar operational platform."

Mr. Nelson continued, "While we expect unfavorable macro-economic conditions to continue in the coming quarters, Lovesac continues to operate from a position of strength with a debt free balance sheet and a proven track record of cost discipline and rigor. We believe that we are thus poised to continue investing in the future with an accelerated pace of new product innovation that will expect to drive further customer enthusiasm and uptake."

Key Measures for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Ending April 30, 2023:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts. Dollar and percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.)

Thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 % Inc (Dec) Net Sales $141.2 $129.4 9.1% Gross Profit $70.7 $66.1 7.0% Gross Margin 50.1% 51.1% (100) bps Total Operating Expense $76.6 $63.5 20.7% SG&A $56.8 $44.9 26.6% SG&A as a % of Net Sales 40.3% 34.7% (560) bps Advertising & Marketing $16.9 $15.9 6.4% Advertising & Marketing as a % of Net Sales 12.0% 12.3% (30) bps Basic (loss) income per common share $(0.28) $0.13 (315.4%) Diluted (loss) income per common share $(0.28) $0.12 (333.3%) Net (Loss) Income $(4.2) $1.9 (323.2%) Adjusted EBITDA1 $(2.4) $6.4 (137.0%) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $6.3 $(21.8) 128.9%

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Information" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this press release.

Percent increase except showroom count Thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Total Comparable Sales 2 15.1% 42.2% Comparable Showroom Sales 3 8.4% 53.2% Internet Sales 28.7% 24.1% Ending Showroom Count 211 162

2 Total comparable sales include showroom transactions through the point of sale and internet net sales.

3 Comparable showroom sales reflect transactions through the point of sale and not necessarily product that has shipped to the customer. Product that has shipped to the customer is included in Net Sales.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended April 30, 2023:

The net sales increase of 9.1% was driven by growth across all channels. Showroom net sales, which include kiosks and mobile concierges, increased 2.9%. Internet net sales increased 28.7%, and our "Other" channel which principally includes pop-up-shops and shop-in-shops increased 3.1%. The increase in showroom net sales was driven by an increase of 8.4% in comparable showroom sales related to higher point of sale transactions with lower promotional discounting, the addition of 50 new showrooms and one less kiosk compared to the prior year period, and strong promotion campaigns. The internet net sales increase was driven by the same sales promotion campaigns. The Company also opened one additional Best Buy shop-in-shop location compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit increased $4.6 million, or 7.0%, to $70.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from $66.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 50.1% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from 51.1% of net sales in the prior year period primarily driven by a decrease of 120 basis points in product margin driven by higher promotional discounting partially offset by a decrease of approximately 20 basis points in total distribution and related tariff expenses. The slight decrease in total distribution and related tariff expenses over prior year is principally related to the positive impact of the 170 basis points decrease in inbound transportation costs partially offset by 150 basis points in higher outbound transportation and warehousing costs.

SG&A expense as a percent of net sales increased by 560 basis points due to investments in payroll, selling related expenses, and rent, partially offset by equity-based compensation and travel.

Advertising and marketing expense increased 6.4% due to continued investments in marketing spend to support our net sales growth. As a percent of net sales, advertising and marketing decreased by 30 basis points.

Operating loss was $5.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin was (4.2)% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 2.0% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net loss was $4.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 or $0.28 loss per diluted share compared to a net income of $1.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.3 million, compared to income tax expense of $0.7 million, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The change in provision is primarily driven by the Company generating net loss before taxes of $5.5 million and net income before taxes of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively.

Other Financial Highlights as of April 30, 2023:

The cash and cash equivalents balance as of April 30, 2023 was $45.1 million as compared to $64.4 million as of May 1, 2022. There was no balance on the Company's line of credit as of April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022. The Company's availability under the line of credit was $36.0 million and $31.2 million as of April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022, respectively. As previously announced, on March 24, 2023, we amended our existing credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to extend the maturity date to September 30, 2024. All other terms of the credit agreement remain unchanged.

Total merchandise inventory was $106.8 million as of April 30, 2023 as compared to $123.0 million as of May 1, 2022 principally related to a stock inventory increase of $7.6 million coupled with a decrease in freight capitalization of $24.1 million related to the decrease in inbound freight expense.

Outlook:

The Company provides guidance of select information related to the Company's financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The projections are as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

The Company continues to expect the following for the full year of fiscal 2024:

Net sales in the range of $700.0 million to $740.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 4 in the range of $55.0 million to $66.0 million.

in the range of $55.0 million to $66.0 million. Net income in the range of $30.0 million to $36.0 million.

Diluted income per common share in the range of $1.83 to $2.24 on approximately 16.4 million estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Fiscal 2024 will contain an additional "53rd week" in the fourth quarter versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.

The Company currently expects the following for the second quarter of fiscal 2024:

Net sales in the range of $149.0 million to $151.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 4 in the range of $1.0 million to $1.5 million.

in the range of $1.0 million to $1.5 million. Net loss in the range of $2.0 million to $2.5 million.

Diluted loss per common share in the range of $0.12 to $0.16 on approximately 15.2 million estimated weighted average shares outstanding.

4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Information" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this press release.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 is scheduled for today, June 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 (international callers please dial (201) 493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Information:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as a non-GAAP financial measure by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that is a supplemental measure of financial performance not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include management fees, equity-based compensation expense, write-offs of property and equipment, deferred rent, financing expenses and certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. We have reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure within the schedules attached hereto. Statements regarding our expectations as to fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA do not include certain charges and costs. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include equity-based compensation expense and certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. We are not able to provide a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of our business, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of our actual results on a period-over-period basis and provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We have provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of our ongoing operations alongside GAAP measures such as gross profit, operating income (loss) and net income (loss). Other companies in our industry may calculate these items differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share as a measure of financial performance, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

THE LOVESAC COMPANY



CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited)

April 30,

2023 January 29,

2023 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,125 $ 43,533 Trade accounts receivable 18,447 9,469 Merchandise inventories, net 106,819 119,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,306 21,077 Total Current Assets 187,697 194,041 Property and equipment, net 59,219 52,904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 142,463 138,271 Other Assets Goodwill 144 144 Intangible assets, net 1,445 1,411 Deferred tax asset 10,750 9,420 Other assets 26,318 21,863 Total Other Assets 38,657 32,838 Total Assets $ 428,036 $ 418,054 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,165 $ 24,576 Accrued expenses 16,765 23,392 Payroll payable 6,582 6,783 Customer deposits 15,372 6,760 Current operating lease liabilities 22,160 21,898 Sales taxes payable 3,878 5,430 Total Current Liabilities 96,922 88,839 Operating Lease Liabilities, long-term 141,868 135,955 Line of Credit - - Total Liabilities 238,790 224,794 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 29, 2023. - - Common Stock $.00001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 15,217,120 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and 15,195,698 shares issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2023. - - Additional paid-in capital 182,770 182,554 Accumulated earnings 6,476 10,706 Stockholders' Equity 189,246 193,260 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 428,036 $ 418,054





THE LOVESAC COMPANY



CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended (amounts in thousands, except per share data and share amounts) April 30,

2023 May 1,

2022 Net sales $ 141,193 $ 129,380 Cost of merchandise sold 70,489 63,272 Gross profit 70,704 66,108 Operating expenses Selling, general and administration expenses 56,838 44,901 Advertising and marketing 16,913 15,901 Depreciation and amortization 2,822 2,661 Total operating expenses 76,573 63,463 Operating (loss) income (5,869 ) 2,645 Interest income (expense), net 341 (35 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (5,528 ) 2,610 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,298 (715 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,230 ) $ 1,895 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,230,763 15,155,378 Diluted 15,230,763 16,173,339





THE LOVESAC COMPANY



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



(unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended (amounts in thousands) April 30,

2023 May 1,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (4,230 ) $ 1,895 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,697 2,575 Amortization of other intangible assets 125 86 Amortization of deferred financing fees 42 29 Equity based compensation 686 1,163 Non-cash operating lease cost 5,308 4,184 Deferred income taxes (1,330 ) 523 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (8,978 ) 2,134 Merchandise inventories 13,143 (14,515 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,971 270 Other assets (4,455 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,785 ) (10,359 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,515 ) (4,062 ) Customer deposits 8,612 (5,709 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 6,291 (21,786 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,177 ) (5,893 ) Payments for patents and trademarks - (125 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,177 ) (6,018 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of deferred financing costs (52 ) (161 ) Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (470 ) (47 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (522 ) (208 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,592 (28,012 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning 43,533 92,392 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Ending $ 45,125 $ 64,380





THE LOVESAC COMPANY



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended (amounts in thousands) April 30,

2023 May 1,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (4,230 ) $ 1,895 Interest (income) expense, net (341 ) 35 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,298 ) 715 Depreciation and amortization 2,822 2,661 EBITDA (3,047 ) 5,306 Equity-based compensation (a) 744 1,172 Other non-recurring expenses (b) (53 ) (105 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,356 ) $ 6,373

(a) Represents expenses, such as compensation expense and employer taxes related to RSU equity vesting and exercises associated with stock options and restricted stock units granted to our associates and board of directors. Employer taxes are included as part of selling, general and administrative expenses on the Statements of Operations.

(b) Other non-recurring expenses in the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 represents business loss proceeds received from an insurance settlement. Other non-recurring expenses in the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2022 represents a legal settlement.