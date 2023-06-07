Canadian North Resources Inc.: Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE:EO0, which is "E-O-zero") is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 66,847,257 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.49% of the common shares outstanding.



The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, which was filed on sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

Nominees For For % Against/ Withheld Against/ Withheld% Lee Q. Shim 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26% Michael Weeks 66,847,257 100.00% 200 0.00% Kaihui Yang 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26% Rick Brown 66,847,257 100.00% 0 0.00% Aier Wang 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26% Appointment of NMP LLP 66,847,257 100.00% 0 0.00% Stock Option Plan 66,847,257 100.00% 799 0.00%

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km2 of mining leases (96.9 km2) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km2) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

