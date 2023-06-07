Japan has announced plans to invest $150 billion in hydrogen over the next decade, while Malaysia has revealed that it will invest in solar and hydrogen under a new energy roadmap. Separately, Kansai Electric Power and Canada's ATCO have agreed to collaborate on a feasibility study for green hydrogen supplies. Japan has unveiled a green transformation plan, committing JPY 20 trillion ($150 billion) to drive the mobilization of JPY 150 trillion over the next decade. The initiative targets hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic methane, and synthetic fuels, with a focus on expanding into high-demand overseas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...