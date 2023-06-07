Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - The ROI4Presenter team has presented a new release of the platform for presentations and content delivery - Pitch Avatar. It's capabilities: Generating scripts, instant voice-over in any language, and the ability to generate a presenter avatar that will present instead of actual presenter.

Pitch Avatar - Pitch Avatar - the revolutionary AI-assistant that gives slides a voice to make it heard

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/168920_97becd5274837bac_001full.jpg

Pitch Avatar uses artificial intelligence and voice synthesis technologies which work in tandem to create lifelike virtual characters capable to deliver engaging and interactive video presentations.

Users of Pitch Avatar have the option to choose from pre-designed characters or create and customize their own avatars using personal photos. Additionally, a variety of voices are available, along with options for fine-tuning the behavior of the virtual presenter to match the desired style and tone.

The true magic of Pitch Avatar lies in its ability to generate scripts for presentations and create an avatar-presenter that not only delivers the content flawlessly but also responds to voice commands and addresses listeners' questions. This interactivity takes presentations to new heights, captivating the audience and fostering a deeper level of engagement. For the moment, the listener can invite the presenter to join with the voice command "Call presenter." In the coming weeks, it will get more variations of commands and trigger actions.

One of the main advantages of Pitch Avatar is the ability to generate scripts and voice-overs in different languages. Just choose the language for the avatar and create multilingual presentations for the international market.

Pavlo Zhdanovych, Visionary and Founder, ROI4Presenter, emphasizes the importance of moving away from static slides: "Every day, tens of millions of presentations are created worldwide. However, many of them fail to captivate their audience or convey the intended message. Silent static slides are no longer sufficient in our dynamic era. With Pitch Avatar, we empower presenters to create dynamic, attention-grabbing presentations that truly resonate with their audience."

"The new features of Pitch Avatar breathe life into your slides, transforming various types of content into professional, personalized presentations that precisely reflect your vision. Furthermore, the ROI4Presenter platform allows you to effortlessly join the session online, interact with your audience, and seamlessly track the effectiveness of each session using advanced analytics reports."

About ROI4Presenter:

ROI4Presenter is a comprehensive solution designed to enhance product demos, lead generation, and outreach efforts. It empowers businesses and individuals to maximize the effectiveness and conversions of their presentations and other content. With ROI4Presenter, the presenter gains access to a wealth of features that enable content optimization, allow for data-driven decisions, and track presentation performance. By analyzing audience engagement and providing actionable insights, ROI4Presenter helps entrepreneurs, sellers, marketeers, HR and others, who use presentation tools in daily work, to achieve their goals with confidence.

For more information and to get started with Pitch Avatar, reach out to ROI4Presenter at:

Pavlo Zhdanovych - Visionair & Founder at ROI4Presenter

Email: info@roi4presenter.com

Website: https://roi4presenter.com/pitch-avatar/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168920