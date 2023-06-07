Aimpoint Digital Achieves Snowflake Elite Services Partner Status

Aimpoint Digital is proud to announce its designation as a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, the highest tier level within Snowflake's partner network.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Aimpoint Digital, a leading analytics firm dedicated to reshaping organizations with data, is proud to announce its designation as a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, the highest tier level within Snowflake's partner network. This prestigious status recognizes Aimpoint Digital's exceptional expertise in data management, warehousing, business intelligence, and analytics, as well as the company's commitment to providing the best solutions for its clients.

To attain this elite status, Aimpoint Digital's team has earned an impressive number of Snowflake certifications and demonstrated proficiency in implementing industry best practices. As an Elite Services Partner, Aimpoint Digital now has direct access to the latest Snowflake features and technology, further empowering the company to deliver unparalleled results and insights for its clients.

This announcement follows Aimpoint Digital's recent recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S. Ranked at No. 242 on the 2022 list, Aimpoint Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience in a challenging economic landscape. The company's dedication to excellence and innovation has led to its success and continued expansion.

"Attaining the Snowflake Elite Services Partner status is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and expertise in data and analytics," said William Miller, CEO and Founding Partner of Aimpoint Digital. "Our partnership with Snowflake enables us to provide our clients with the most advanced technology and solutions, ensuring their continued success."

Aimpoint Digital is comprised of top data scientists, data engineers, management consultants, and data experts who develop, refine, and deploy end-to-end analytics applications using cutting-edge techniques. These solutions transform raw data sources into actionable business insights, driving intelligent decision-making for organizations of all sizes.

"Our partnership with Snowflake reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class data and analytics solutions for our clients," said Ben Yopp, Managing Partner at Aimpoint Digital. "We look forward to leveraging the latest Snowflake features and technology to further enhance our services and drive exceptional results for our clients."

To learn more about Aimpoint Digital and its services, visit https://aimpointdigital.com/.

About Aimpoint Digital

Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm that uses data to solve its clients' most complex use-cases, drive effectiveness across value chain operations, and reshape customer experiences. From the integration of self-service analytics to implementing AI at scale and modernizing infrastructure environments, they operate across transformative domains to improve the performance of organizations. Learn more at https://aimpointdigital.com/.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the leading cloud data platform, enabling organizations to derive maximum value from their data with seamless and secure data sharing, collaboration, and analytics. Built on a global, multi-cloud architecture, Snowflake empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions and unleash the full potential of their data. For more information, visit https://www.snowflake.com/.

