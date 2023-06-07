Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Phase I Clinical Data Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company whose business is focused in therapeutic monoclonal antibody space presented their Phase I Clinical Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago in a poster presentation. The abstract may be viewed on the Company web site www.nascentbiotech.com. The data is also available at https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.2023.41.16_suppl.2053.

"The presentation displayed our Phase I data, which included our safety data at various dose cohorts and early outcomes data, was well received and viewed by interested parties at the conference. In summary, it showed the drug to be very safe at 5 ascending dose cohorts and definitive bioactivity in several patients," stated Dr. Mini Gill who presented for the Company.

Nascent Biotech therapeutic antibody Pritumumab (PTB) is a natural human antibody. This monoclonal antibody targets cell surface Vimentin (ectodomain vimentin), shown to be expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is a targeted immunotherapy that binds to the tumor via cell surface vimentin and recruits the host immune system to eliminate cancer cells.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is progressing to Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

