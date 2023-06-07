Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTC Pink: DGTHF) (or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. has secured a new Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) contract from a NYSE listed multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation with a current market capital in excess of US $300 billion. This Fortune 500 client has leveraged the TotalSocial platform for several of its now twenty-three major brands and recorded over US$1 billion in annual sales in 2022.

The contract is focused on measuring the effectiveness of a digital advertising and multimedia marketing spend for a recent product innovation campaign. Description of services includes an in-depth consumer research data-analytics report from over 1,500 respondents interviewed online to measure online and offline (word-of-mouth) data and critical KPIs (key-performance-indicators) for the brand. In doing so, Engagement Labs Inc. created a new primary research field study to measure the effectiveness of marketing efforts and the impact of the campaign on brand equity.

A post-campaign report highlights relevant findings that include; performance KPIs, offline word-of-mouth, and key comparisons to previous metrics to be used to maximize attribution of future marketing efforts. Primary insights are the incremental and additive impact of the campaign on; brand awareness (and favorability), recall of campaign marketing activations, volume of word-of-mouth and online "buzz", recall of key brand imagery statements, and benchmark performance versus competitors.

"We are pleased to grow our relationships with this global leader in the food and beverage category. TotalSocial®'s ten-year database and patented methodologies provides clients with measurable ROI by maximizing attribution by evaluating engagement of online and offline volume, sentiment, influence and brand equity. This latest services contract underscores the value of our proprietary data as leading brands continue to use TotalSocial® to validate their digital advertising and media spend," added Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® data-analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics.

For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc. please contact:

John Belfontaine

Chief Executive Officer

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an incubator and accelerator of digital media software platforms and complimentary managed services. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized B2B enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies with a focus in social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "D0G". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs / TotalSocial®

Flagship PaaS (platform-as-a-service) TotalSocial® is a leading social intelligence software for Fortune 500 brands and companies that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. TotalSocial® has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. TotalSocial® is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics, and distribution-platform. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics./.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All currencies quoted in Canadian dollars.

