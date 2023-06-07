Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) has recently published a study on the economic contribution of Canada's natural health product sector in response to new labelling requirements that will come into force in the next two years. The report highlights significant impacts on industry, including financial burden, job loss and exodus from the Canadian market.

"One in five brands say they are seriously considering leaving the Canadian market due to increased regulatory complexity and financial burden," says CHFA President and CEO, Aaron Skelton. "With Health Canada's recent announcement of a cost recovery program, we can expect this number to grow significantly."

New labelling requirements and cost recovery are two major regulatory changes that Health Canada has recently introduced under a broken Self-Care Framework that remains unfinished from its proposal in 2014. Failing to consider how different regulations interact, increases the regulatory burden on the regulated domestic industry while failing to address risks posed by unregulated products that enter Canada through international online marketplaces.

"Canada's natural health product regulations are considered world-leading," says Skelton, "However over-regulation creates an uneven playing field, driving prices up and availability down for compliant products while increasing the attractiveness of unmonitored international products that do not face same regulations."

CHFA emphasizes the importance of appropriate regulation and legislation aligned with the lower-risk profile of NHPs, allowing innovation and competitiveness to flourish within Canada and enabling informed health decisions for Canadians.

Webcast

CHFA will host a webcast to discuss the impacts of current regulatory changes on the NHP industry, including the results from the economic study, June 7th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET. CHFA will provide prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session with Aaron Skelton, president and CEO and Jules Gorham, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy.

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1082f482-325c-4e67-be7d-91cc1a927072@8d762b26-f021-4adf-8c01-c9053280a569

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians.

For more information contact:

Randi Ptolemy

Content & PR Manager

CHFA

pr@chfa.ca

416.497.6939 ext 249

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168985