Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Cipher Neutron Inc. ("Cipher Neutron", "CN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Xianguo Li to the Company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Xianguo Li is a leading Professor of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Waterloo.

Dr. Xianguo Li's research interests include fuel cells and electrolysers, liquid fuel atomization and sprays, and green energy systems, as well as the thermal management of power batteries for electric vehicles. Dr. Li serves as the editor in chief for the International Journal of Green Energy, Field Chief Editor for Frontiers in Thermal Engineering; Vice President, Technical Program, Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering; President of the Fuel Cell Division, International Association for Hydrogen Energy, and President, International Association for Green Energy (IAGE). He is a fellow of Canadian Academy of Engineering, Engineering Institute of Canada and Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering.

Dr. Xianguo Li stated, "Cipher Neutron, a world leader in advanced AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen, provides an opportunity to collaborate and develop better and more efficient advanced Reversible Fuel Cells and electrolyser technologies for a Green Hydrogen world. As an advisor to the company, I look forward to working with Cipher Neutron, its board of directors and its CEO, Gurjant Randhawa, and helping the company advance its leadership role in AEM Hydrogen Electrolysers."

Gurjant Randhawa, President & CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, "Dr. Xianguo Li is a world-renowned expert in advanced fuel cell and electroliser technologies. He brings to Cipher Neutron an opportunity to further develop better, more advanced and more efficient AEM Electrolysers for a Green Hydrogen world. Along with our advances in AEM Electrolysers, which are designed to provide an efficient and affordable source of Green Hydrogen, we constantly strive, at Cipher Neutron, to continually research the best technologies and game changing ideas from around the globe."

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market.

Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

