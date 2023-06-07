More than 20 companies, governments, and nongovernmental organizations have presented EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson with a roadmap for the European heat pump sector, including recommended solutions to overcome barriers to growth.The European Heat Pump Association and the European Climate Foundation have published an EU heat pump accelerator plan, in collaboration with 23 organizations. The document highlights the barriers to reaching 60 million installed heat pumps by 2030, according to REPower EU targets. "The EU heat pump accelerator aims to overcome these barriers and create an improved ...

