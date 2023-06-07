impak Analytics: impak is launching the world's first indices based on the ESG+impact assessment

Pioneering the first pure-play impact ETF

PARIS, MONTREAL and LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are very proud to announce the launch of five first true impact indices and ETFs with our partners Circa5000 and Bita on June 7th, 2023, on the London Stock Exchange. A truly historic moment for impact investing!

Our indices are designed to help the financial sector build new products like ETFs and other structured products. Our indices will enable investors to support positive change in five key areas: Green Energy & Technology, Sustainable Food & Biodiversity, Clean Water & Waste, Social & Economic Empowerment, and Health & Well-being.

Based on a double materiality approach, impak's methodology is the most rigorous and efficient to ensure that only the companies with the greatest impact are selected for each index.

Our clients can fully customize their index strategies using many approaches such as thematic screening, best-in-class, and exclusion for new product creation, direct indexing, or benchmarking.

Paul Allard, CEO and co-founder of impak Analytics, said, "Thanks to CIRCA5000's unique impact investment thesis in combination with our methodology, this partnership will enable the first truly sustainable investment products with positive impacts, without having to compromise on generating long-term financial returns."

About impak Analytics

impak Analytics is an AI-based fintech scale-up that has developed a user-friendly impact data & intelligence platform with impact assessment, scoring and rating solutions. impak Analytics is powered by its mission to help the financial sector make more sustainable decisions thanks to its impact assessment methodology based on international standards and principles, such as the Impact Management Platform and the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Based on the double materiality approach, it incorporates positive impacts, over 3,700 enriched data points, and a 1000-point scoring process, called the impak Score, resulting in impact analyses that are standardized, comparable, reliable and contextualized.

