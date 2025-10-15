Podcasts now count towards research impact in world first for Altmetric

Altmetric adds podcasts as an attention source, offering a more complete view of research influence

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025has added a new attention source: Podcasts.

Altmetric is the first in the world to include podcasts among its measures of research impact.

Podcasts will now be reflected in the distinctive Altmetric Badges- appearing as a purple color - as well as in Altmetric Attention Scores, with more detail displayed in Altmetric Explorer.

In addition to podcasts, Altmetric's many attention sources include select social media channels, news, blogs, public policy sites, patents, clinical guidelines, and more.

A complete view of research influence

Miguel Garcia, VP of Product, Digital Science, said: "Altmetric is about tuning in to where research conversations are really happening, and understanding how that research is being received, discussed, debated, and shared. A complete view of research influence isn't possible without podcasts.

"With Altmetric podcast tracking, we recognize that these real-world conversations play a critical role in shaping public understanding and acceptance of research. Podcasts add rich, narrative-driven evidence to the impact story, offering a more complete view of research influence across scholarly, professional, and public domains.

"With more than half a billion people listening to podcasts for information, and at a time when podcasts are growing as a communication and educational platform, we feel the moment is right to include these conversations as an attention source. Publishers, academics, industry, governments, and funders will all now benefit from better understanding the impact of research."

Benefits of podcast tracking

By adding podcasts as an attention source, Altmetric will enable users to:

Strengthen reporting on research impact

Capture a broader, more complete attention landscape

Gain deeper public engagement insights

Diversify research impact data sources

All user segments within the research ecosystem will benefit from Altmetric's podcast tracking:

Academics : Strengthen submissions that demonstrate the real-world impact and influence of research

: Strengthen submissions that demonstrate the real-world impact and influence of research Enterprise : Identify emerging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and track therapeutic-area conversations, even outside traditional publishing

: Identify emerging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and track therapeutic-area conversations, even outside traditional publishing Publishers : Highlight where journals are discussed in accessible, mainstream forums that boost author engagement

: Highlight where journals are discussed in accessible, mainstream forums that boost author engagement Funders: Ensure research funded is making an impact in broader public discourse, justifying investment

