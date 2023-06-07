Griffith Foods was Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Griffith Foods is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials.

"We are incredibly proud and grateful for this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our team-members," said Griffith Foods CEO, T.C. Chatterjee. "At Griffith Foods, we aspire to be a product development partner that helps create and scale positive impact in the world through our focus on delivering nutritious, affordable food for a healthy planet."

Griffith Foods' successful application highlighted the company's triple bottom line approach, which guides the company to think about People, Planet and Performance at all times.

People: Taking care of employees and the communities in which it does business.

Planet: Taking environmental action to responsibly take care of the Earth.

Performance: Operating ethically and strategically to create positive impacts for its business and all of those with whom the company interacts.

Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a family-owned global developer and manufacturer of customized food ingredient solutions guided by their Purpose of "We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World". The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and breading, to marinades and sauces blended to exacting specification that are culturally authentic, taste great and are wholesome. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois USA, Griffith Foods has grown and expanded globally to include a presence in over 30 countries. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759783/Griffith-Foods-was-Recognized-as-a-US-Best-Managed-Company